Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

aHead Marketing ServicesAFDAGauteng Tourism AuthorityEast Coast RadioOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Lifestyle News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Cast revealed for LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa with Trevor Noah as host

    15 Nov 2023
    15 Nov 2023
    Prime Video has revealed the cast of local comedians and celebrities that will join host Trevor Noah in its first South African Original unscripted series, LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa. The six-part series is set to launch in South Africa and globally in early 2024.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The new cast of competitors for this season features some of the funniest and entertaining performers in South Africa including Nomzamo Mbatha, Celeste Ntuli, Glen Biderman-Pam, Jason Goliath, Thando Thabethe, Lasizwe Dambuza, Tumi Morake, Moonchild Sanelly, Robby Collins and Mojak.

    The cast will compete against one another to see who can keep a straight face while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh - and lose. The winning comedian will score a grand prize of R1m on behalf of the South African charity of choice.

    The LOL: Last One Laughing series - co-produced by Rapid Blue who are part of BBC Studios’ international family of production companies, and Day Zero Productions - is an adaptation of Prime Video’s comedy franchise currently produced in more than 20 countries and territories worldwide, including Emmy-nominated versions in Germany and Australia.

    Read more: trevor noah, Thando Thabethe, Jason Goliath, Robby Collins, Tumi Morake, Celeste Ntuli, Glen Biderman-Pam, Moonchild Sanelly, Lasizwe Dambuza
    NextOptions

    Related

    #OrchidsandOnions: Trevor Noah tourism ad captures the essence of SA
    #OrchidsandOnions: Trevor Noah tourism ad captures the essence of SA
     4 hours
    Sook pop-up store launches in Waterfall City
    Sook pop-up store launches in Waterfall City
    5 Oct 2023
    Source:
    #NedbankIMC2023: Ciko Thomas on taking pride in our African identity
     18 Sep 2023
    Cracking the code: Comedy's role in business audience engagement
    DentsuCracking the code: Comedy's role in business audience engagement
    South Africa's growing love for 'local is lekker' fast food
    Insight SurveySouth Africa's growing love for 'local is lekker' fast food
    Savanna Premium Cider and Dillan Olliphant propose the Skhaftin Courier Service for Trevor Noah's jet
    DistellSavanna Premium Cider and Dillan Olliphant propose the Skhaftin Courier Service for Trevor Noah's jet
    Trevor Noah announced the news in Cannes, France. Source: Spotify.
    Trevor Noah and Spotify announce new deal
    20 Jun 2023
    Primedia Broadcasting's annual community radio conference hits the mark
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia Broadcasting's annual community radio conference hits the mark
    Must read
    Cast revealed for LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa with Trevor Noah as host
    LifestyleCast revealed for LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa with Trevor Noah as host
    26 minutes
    Source: © 123rf South Africa’s municipalities cannot modernise and acquire waste processing facilities to divert waste from landfill unless there is public-private sector investment
    ESG & Sustainability8 Key points promoting good practices in sustainable waste management and advancing the circular economy
    35 minutes
    Source:
    LegalDA plans oversight visit to CPUT stabbing scene as shocking video emerges
     1 hour
    Tobias Doyer appointed CEO of Grain SA
    AgricultureTobias Doyer appointed CEO of Grain SA
    1 hour
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz