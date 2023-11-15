Cast revealed for LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa with Trevor Noah as host

Prime Video has revealed the cast of local comedians and celebrities that will join host Trevor Noah in its first South African Original unscripted series, LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa. The six-part series is set to launch in South Africa and globally in early 2024.

The new cast of competitors for this season features some of the funniest and entertaining performers in South Africa including Nomzamo Mbatha, Celeste Ntuli, Glen Biderman-Pam, Jason Goliath, Thando Thabethe, Lasizwe Dambuza, Tumi Morake, Moonchild Sanelly, Robby Collins and Mojak.

The cast will compete against one another to see who can keep a straight face while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh - and lose. The winning comedian will score a grand prize of R1m on behalf of the South African charity of choice.

The LOL: Last One Laughing series - co-produced by Rapid Blue who are part of BBC Studios’ international family of production companies, and Day Zero Productions - is an adaptation of Prime Video’s comedy franchise currently produced in more than 20 countries and territories worldwide, including Emmy-nominated versions in Germany and Australia.