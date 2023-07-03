Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuOrnicoDelta Victor BravoeatbigfishBrand InfluenceBizcommunity.comOnPoint PRHOT 102.7FMMann MadeVicinity MediaJoe PublicFox Networks GroupWunderman ThompsonAdclick AfricaInvibes AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Challengers to Watch 2023: Boat

3 Jul 2023
By:Dheeraj Sinha, Issued by: eatbigfish
The world remains uncertain, and businesses must adapt to new and unpredictable economic, geopolitical and environmental realities. Against this backdrop, it's important to pay attention to the new (and renewed) challengers emerging and primed to disrupt categories in 2023. These companies are finding opportunities in the uncertainty, breaking with expectations, and not just meeting the needs of a fast-changing world but shaping its future.

In the 10th instalment of our annual ‘Challengers to Watch’ feature, we identify 20 rising companies from around the world and explore the broader trends, opportunities and threats to the status quo they represent.

Our roundup covers an expansive range of categories, markets and geographies, but all these companies share a firm rejection of ‘best practice’ and an understanding of the imperative to make their own rules.

Boat – for taking on the tech giants

Boat is India’s biggest homegrown wearable technology brand, challenging the status quo in a sector dominated by established global giants. It is a ‘Local Hero’ - a challenger that champions the importance and character of local needs, culture and people, as opposed to the international market leader.

Challengers to Watch 2023: Boat

Launched in 2016, the company has become the 5th largest brand in its category across the globe, placing India on the map in the wearable technology category, fighting alongside incumbent tech behemoths like Apple Inc., Xiaomi, and Samsung.

With India revelling in the digital revolution led by smartphones, the consumer electronics segment, which also comprises headphones, earphones and other mobile accessories, has followed suit. Recognising this opportunity, Boat has brought about a paradigm shift in the Indian audio industry by offering millennials and GenZ consumers quality, trendy products at affordable prices.

The business grew exponentially during Covid, as consumer demand for personal audio spiked, making products like headsets, and earphones a part of daily life. In a short time, Boat has become the go-to brand for new-age Indian audiences.

Consumers are treated as members of the Boat family – affectionately known as ‘Boatheads’. By closely monitoring and reviewing customer feedback online, Boat focuses on really understanding the requirements of its audience, and feedback from Boatheads is used as valuable input towards new product development. For example launching water-resistant and sweat-proof products that were sturdy and dust-resistant; innovations designed specifically for Indian consumers and the year-round humid weather. Another aspect of Boat’s proudly Indian brand identity is its commitment to boosting domestic manufacturing. Currently, the company manufactures 9% of its products in India, but aims to make 30-40% of its production volume in its home market by 2024.

Challengers to Watch 2023: Boat

But it’s not just Boat’s products and manufacturing that challenge convention, the idea of challenging the status quo plays out in its marketing too.

Currently, the company manufacture 9% of its products in India but aims to make 30-40% of its production volume in its home market by 2024.

Sameer Mehta and Aman Gupta, the founders of Boat, consider it to be a lifestyle brand rather than a consumer electronics brand. Their marketing strategy has been to build a digital-first brand working with youth influencers like cricketers, content creators and Bollywood celebrities, primarily building a strong community ground-up and only recently venturing into TV advertising. A very unusual approach in this market.

The campaign #DoWhatFloatsYourboAt created by Leo Burnett India used mass media to bring alive its purpose by showcasing the new emerging subcultures and their communities. The idea was to give social appreciation to communities who have broken the norm by choosing to pursue careers which were once considered offbeat – much like the brand itself.

Challengers to Watch 2023: Boat

In the future, Boat is focused on addressing India’s ever-increasing desire for technology: bringing new products to its users with style and at affordable prices. With plans to establish a health and wellness ecosystem within wearable technology, and given its track record over the past few years, the brand is definitely one to watch out for.

NextOptions

About Dheeraj Sinha

Dheeraj Sinha is CEO and chief strategy officer at Leo Burnett South Asia
eatbigfish
We're obsessed with challenger brands. They shake things up. They change the rules. They get famous. And they do it with passion and smarts, not big budgets or easy answers.
Read more: eatbigfish, Challengers to Watch, Challengers to Watch 2023, emerging brands



Related

Challengers to Watch 2023: BeReal
eatbigfishChallengers to Watch 2023: BeReal28 Jun 2023
Challengers to Watch 2023: Aldi
eatbigfishChallengers to Watch 2023: Aldi20 Jun 2023
Challengers to Watch 2023: Glenmorangie
eatbigfishChallengers to Watch 2023: Glenmorangie12 Jun 2023
Challengers to Watch 2023: Genki Forest
eatbigfishChallengers to Watch 2023: Genki Forest5 Jun 2023
The difference between challenger brands and disruptor brands
eatbigfishThe difference between challenger brands and disruptor brands25 Feb 2021
South African challengers to watch in 2021
eatbigfishSouth African challengers to watch in 202119 Jan 2021
Challenger Type: The People's Champion
eatbigfishChallenger Type: The People's Champion9 Nov 2020
Eatbigfish launches Challenger ID in Africa with regional partner Delta Victor Bravo
eatbigfishEatbigfish launches Challenger ID in Africa with regional partner Delta Victor Bravo14 Oct 2020

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz