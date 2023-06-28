Wunderman's group strategy director wins Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans 2023

Wunderman Thompson South Africa is proud to announce that its group strategy director, Parusha Partab, has been recognised as a winner in the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans 2023 Awards: Film and Media. This prestigious accolade showcases the most promising and inspiring young individuals across various categories in South Africa, marking a significant milestone in Partab's career.

Faced with fierce competition from thousands of entrants across over 15 categories, Partab's contributions to the marketing field have truly made her stand out. The awards are known for recognising the visionary work of young professionals actively shaping South Africa's future. They celebrate resilient, entrepreneurial, and innovative minds that offer robust solutions to societal challenges.

Reflecting on her journey, Parusha Partab said, “I am profoundly grateful to the Mail and Guardian for their unwavering commitment to invigorating and empowering young leaders. It is a tremendous honour to be included among them. South Africa stands at a precipice, yearning for the promise and progress brought forth by future leaders. This serves as a beacon, shining a light on an alternative narrative that transcends despair and leads towards renewed hope in building a thriving, inclusive nation.”

Partab's dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion in the industry has profoundly impacted the marketing landscape. She is the executive head of strategy at Wunderman Thompson SA for major global brands, advocating for representation throughout the industry.

Miles Murphy, CEO of Wunderman Thompson South Africa, commented, “Milestones like these reinforce the calibre of talent we have at Wunderman Thompson South Africa. Parusha's well-deserved recognition underscores her outstanding contributions and the immense value she brings to our agency and clients. Her dedication to diversity and inclusion is truly inspiring. This award further highlights our commitment to nurturing young leaders and shaping a brighter future for South Africa. We are proud to have her as our group strategy director.”

In 2022, her work earned her a high commendation at the Global Women in Marketing for the Strategy Planner of the Year Award. With an educational background that includes a BA (Hons) in Information Design from the University of Pretoria, Partab has held multiple senior and executive positions across Africa, becoming a key figure in transforming the industry landscape in South Africa.

Partab advocates for representation and inclusion through her strategic work, speaking engagements and published writing. She serves as a member of the Women’s Charter and is on the IAB’s Transformation Council.

Winning the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans award is a testament to Partab's influence and the power of representation. It signifies her contributions to her field and potential for future accomplishments. It's not just a personal achievement but a beacon of hope and embodiment of the South African youth's potential. It also reflects the value of inclusivity in shaping a better, more inclusive future for all.

For more, read here: https://mg.co.za/200YoungSouthAfricans/2023/parusha-partab/].