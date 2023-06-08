We Love Pure joins Sermo network to increase European reach

Brussels-based, trilingual new-style PR and communication agency We Love Pure joins Sermo, an independent global communications network founded by agency M&C Saatchi Talk, part of the M&C Saatchi Group, in 2009. By doing so, We Love Pure joins and contributes to a highly influential worldwide partnership of 11 independent communication agencies with a reach of 15 countries based on shared values, relationships, and attitudes.

Founded in 2010, We Love Pure fuses communications and creative and has quickly earned the trust of international brands across multiple industries. These include the likes of Disney, Drunk Elephant, Nivea, Eucerin, KitchenAid, & Other Stories, Shiseido, Primadonna, Marie-Jo, Paula’s Choice, Primark and Pandora.

We Love Pure is an agency that values innovative thinking and tools, hence the development and launch of the app: Fetch – an in-house developed, PR-driven, 360 influencer and talent database. Supported by technology, the app uses a pull-strategy to connect brands with talent in order to create natural and believable content. The app features partnership opportunities with the world’s leading brands such as Nivea, Eucerin, Pandora, KitchenAid and Labello just to name a few.

“In a global PR & influencer marketing playground, joining Sermo is the next step in We Love Pure’s growth strategy. The combined knowledge and experience of the network are an invaluable asset for every brand’s communication strategy.” says founder, Stijn Verlinden

Says Sermo president Ryan Woor, “we are thrilled to have We Love Pure join Sermo as our official partner in Belgium. Stijn and the team have a track record of delivering highly creative and effective campaigns with truly measurable impact. We have several shared clients, and our values are very much aligned. We are looking forward to collaborating more in the future with this brilliant agency.”