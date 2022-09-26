Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Hook, Line & SinkerKAP Industrial HoldingsHaveYouHeardWunderman ThompsonBateleur Brand PlanningIMC ConferenceKaya 959DentsuiContact BPOPrimedia BroadcastingClockworkEbony+IvorySo InteractiveJacaranda FMVERVEEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Opinion South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Sales and Marketing Consultant Cape Town
  • Marketing Manager/Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Art Director - Copywriter Team Port Elizabeth
  • Marketing Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Content Developer/Copywriter Somerset West
  • Marketing Manager Johannesburg
  • Marketing Manager Centurion
  • Head of Social Media Johannesburg
  • Head of Marketing Cape Town
  • Junior Social Media Community Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    5 reasons to not overlook Generation X just yet

    26 Sep 2022
    There has been a lot of talk about marketing to Generation Z and their purchasing power. Even though it's clear that companies need to talk to this group, marketers would be making a mistake if they ignored Gen X in favour of this younger cohort.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Between the Baby Boomers and the Millennials, Generation X is widely considered the forgotten generation. It's easy for marketers to think of this group as a small and unimportant target market, but if they do, they could miss out on a captive, ready-to-spend audience with more money to spend than younger consumers.

    An appetite for risk

    "Consider the statistics indicating that Generation X crypto buyers invest more than Generation Z and Millennial investors,” says Tony Mallam, CEO of Upnup, a micro-savings and investing app. Mallam explains that Gen X investors have more spare cash to invest in cryptocurrency due to their age.

    Source: © firmbee.com Creative thinking, technology and people are the next big thing in business and together they are set to shape success
    Creativity: the driving force of modern business

    By 6 hours ago

    "The amounts spent by Gen X investors show that they clearly have an appetite for risk and reward that matches and even exceeds those of younger investors," he says.

    Many members of Generation X are in the prime of their careers, which means they have greater earning power and control over the majority of household spending decisions. For brands, this is an audience that comes with a lot of interests and opportunities to engage. For example, they’re interested in spending time with family, health and wellness, anti-ageing, and travelling abroad. All of this means that there’s more opportunity to engage.

    Financial security

    “The earlier brackets of this generation grew up with the understanding that to achieve great things you needed to work hard, and so they plugged in the hours and built up financial nest eggs for themselves and their families,” says Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of Teljoy.

    “In our post-Covid reality, they want to invest some of those hard-earned rands in living their lives - and so they are dipping their toes into the subscription/access environment and spending smaller, more affordable amounts on things like Netflix and Spotify subscriptions, and even seeing what it feels like to have a fancy big-screen TV or sound system in their homes on a short-term subscription basis. This gives them a ‘safe’ balance of embracing these experiences while knowing that they still have their financial security in place,” Hurvitz continues.

    Prime working years

    Gen Xers are a fertile travel market - they have expendable income saved up, and are still in their prime working years so the income is renewable.

    “A survey conducted by Cheapflights.co.za' revealed that four in 10 (43%) South African adult travellers who belong to Gen X believe that paying for a holiday this year will be more difficult than in previous years,” says suggests Laure Bornet, general manager at, Kayak EMEA, which manages Cheapflights.co.za.

    Adapt and innovate to keep up with the digital tidal wave
    Adapt and innovate to keep up with the digital tidal wave

    By 2 days ago

    “Despite this, many are eager to start travelling again, with around 85% of those willing to make cuts and lifestyle changes in order to fund their next holiday. They are careful about where they spend their money, and they want to make sure they’re getting bang for their buck. So they spend time doing their research, comparing flight and accommodation prices, and making sure that the experiences they are investing in are going to deliver maximum reward. This generation want to travel, especially after being locked down for almost two years,” Bornet continues.

    A playful generation

    Generation X is the last generation to have lived in both the real and digital world in some sense.

    According to Glenn Gillis, CEO of Sea Monster, “This is the generation that saw the launch of the internet and the first PlayStation, therefore Gen X was really the first of the new gaming generation in the modern sense that we understand it.”

    #LunchtimeMarketing: 14 ways entrepreneurs need to evolve and lead
    #LunchtimeMarketing: 14 ways entrepreneurs need to evolve and lead

    3 days ago

    “Now their kids are on Fortnite and they do not feel as alienated from it as older generations do. They largely do understand how gaming is shaping the world and therefore how it should shape marketing. They are playful and certainly still gaming all these years later, so the question is, how is your marketing evolving to meet Gen X in this new gaming space?" Gillis continues.

    Connection and experience

    For brands engaging with Generation X consumers, customer experience is of particular importance. This generation values authenticity and personalisation, much like their younger counterpart, Generation Z.

    “At the heart of a great customer experience is a connection, and ensuring that experience is superior and that the connection feels authentic is key to delivering customer success,” says Linda Saunders, director solution engineering, Salesforce South Africa.

    Each audience is different and what works for one group might not work for another. Businesses that see the value of each generation as a potential customer and market to their specific needs will see their brand equity grow over time.

    NextOptions
    Read more: generation X, marketing insights, Salesforce, Tony Mallam, Glenn Gillis, Teljoy, Sea Monster, Cheapflights.co.za, Jonathan Hurvitz, Linda Saunders, upnup

    Related

    #LunchtimeMarketing: 14 ways entrepreneurs need to evolve and lead
    #LunchtimeMarketing: 14 ways entrepreneurs need to evolve and lead3 days ago
    #OrchidsandOnions: The message in the marketing
    #OrchidsandOnions: The message in the marketing19 Sep 2022
    3 trends shaping the solo travel experience
    3 trends shaping the solo travel experience14 Sep 2022
    #LunchtimeMarketing: E-marketing to consumers and Amazon's influence
    #LunchtimeMarketing: E-marketing to consumers and Amazon's influence9 Sep 2022
    Warc releases Future of Strategy 2022 report
    Warc releases Future of Strategy 2022 report9 Sep 2022
    Source:
    Advertising is an industry of celebration7 Sep 2022
    Planning guide for retailers ahead of the 2022 holiday shopping season
    Planning guide for retailers ahead of the 2022 holiday shopping season7 Sep 2022
    #LunchtimeMarketing: Marketing directly to the consumer
    #LunchtimeMarketing: Marketing directly to the consumer2 Sep 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz