    All the 2022 Marketing Achievement Awards qualifiers

    8 Jul 2022
    The qualifiers, across 15 categories, for the 3rd annual Marketing Achievement Awards (MAA) have been announced, ahead of the awards presentation next week.

    Supplied.
    Supplied.

    Many of the entries demonstrate how the combination of strategic marketing and creativity has the ability to deliver business results according to 49 industry experts who judged this year's entries against strict criteria, including the impact of the marketing campaign on business objectives and bottom line.

    The judges also say that the calibre of this year’s entries was exemplary, particularly considering the challenges marketers and businesses faced during the pandemic.

    Supplied. The five finalists in the 2022 Marketing Achievement Awards’ (MAA) Marketer of the Year Award
    Marketing Achievement Awards' 2022 Marketer of the Year finalists announced

    3 days ago


    MAA council members and the 2022 judges commented that this year’s adjudication process had been extremely thorough and robust including evaluating each written submission against specified criteria, arguing the merits of each top-scoring entry in peer quorums and, in the case of the three leadership categories, conducting online interviews with the nominees and their colleagues to understand these marketers and their work.

    The winners of the 2022 MAA’s will be announced at an awards event, proudly presented by the SABC, taking place in Johannesburg on the 13 July.

    The event will also be livestreamed. You can register here.

    The qualifiers


    The qualifiers, in alphabetical order, who met the entry criteria are below or click here.

    EntryBrand/OrganisationLead Partner Category
    11th Desmond Tutu International Peace LectureThe Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy FoundationFlow CommunicationsThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    A Collaborative Repositioning of Sea Harvest and McCain as "The Friends in Your Freezer"Sea Harvest and McCainCRT CreateThe Kantar Excellence in Brand Positioning Category
    BIC Buy One, Give One ProgrammeBICInteger\HotspotThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    Black Friday Upsized - Standard BankStandard BankM&C Saatchi AbelThe Google Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing Category
    Cadbury Dairy Milk #InOurOwnWordsCadburyOgilvyThe Primedia Outdoor Excellence in Integrated Marketing Category
    Cadbury Dairy Milk #InOurOwnWordsCadburyOgilvyThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    Cadbury Dairy Milk #InOurOwnWordsCadburyOgilvyThe Nando's Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing Category
    Castle Lager #InOurBloodCastle LagerMscsportsThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    Castle Lager #InOurBloodCastle LagerMscsportsExcellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing
    Castle Lite: Renewable ElectricityCastle LiteOgilvyThe Nando's Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing Category
    Castle Milk Stout One For The AncestorsCastle Milk StoutJoe Public UnitedThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    Castle Milk Stout One For The AncestorsCastle Milk StoutJoe Public UnitedThe Nando's Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing Category
    Checkers Forage & Feast RangeCheckersN/AThe Absa Excellence in Marketing Innovation Category
    Checkers Sixty60Checkers Retroviral CommunicationsThe Absa Excellence in Marketing Innovation Category
    Coca-Cola, Launching RealMagicCoca-ColaMediacomThe Google Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing Category
    Debonairs Pizza - OTTDebonairs PizzaThe MediashopThe Telkom Excellence in Resourceful Marketing Category
    Discovery Bank | The Future of Banking. Now.Discovery BankN/AThe Kantar Excellence in Brand Positioning Category
    Discovery Bank | The Future of Banking. Now.Discovery BankN/AThe Primedia Outdoor Excellence in Integrated Marketing Category
    Discovery Bank | The Future of Banking. Now.Discovery BankN/AThe Google Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing Category
    DStv Explora LaunchMultiChoice The MediashopExcellence in New Product or Brand Launch
    EasyScan Standard BankStandard Bank, EasyScanM&C Saatchi AbelExcellence in Internal Marketing
    Facebook Flavoured TinkiesTinkiesHellosquareExcellence in New Product or Brand Launch
    Fanta, Colour Every MomentFantaMediacomThe Google Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing Category
    Fixed Deposit Account - Standard BankStandard Bank Fixed Deposit CampaignM&C Saatchi AbelThe Google Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing Category
    Flexi Funeral - Standard BankStandard Bank, Flexi Funeral CampaignM&C Saatchi AbelThe Google Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing Category
    Flying Fish Smart Drinking #EatWithItFlying FishJoe Public UnitedThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    Flying Fish X Uber Eats = Flying DishFlying FishJoe Public UnitedThe Absa Excellence in Marketing Innovation Category
    FNB #TheChangeables Positioning CampaignFNB GRID WorldwideThe Kantar Excellence in Brand Positioning Category
    GIZ/SPIPA - Climate 360Climate 360 Flow CommunicationsThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    Halls Breathe For ItHallsOgilvy & MatherThe Kantar Excellence in Brand Positioning Category
    Hollard #DoItOnPurpose campaignHollard Flow CommunicationsExcellence in Internal Marketing
    Hollard Big Ads for Small BusinessHollard VMLY&RThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    Hollard Daredevil Run 2021Hollard DaredevilCreative Space MediaThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    Hollard Daredevil Run 2021Hollard DaredevilCreative Space MediaThe Primedia Outdoor Excellence in Integrated Marketing Category
    How About Now Campaign - Standard BankStandard Bank M&C Saatchi AbelThe Google Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing Category
    JacarandaFM CarolsJacarandaFM Timesquare AdvertisingThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    Kellogg's GranolaKellogg'sTILT CultureThe Google Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing Category
    Kellogg’s Coco Pops FillsKellogg's Coco PopsOddinaryThe Primedia Outdoor Excellence in Integrated Marketing Category
    LexisNexis transformation into a digital B2B powerhouseLexisNexisBlacfoxThe HKLM Excellence in Brand Marketing B2B Category
    Marine Protected Areas Day 2021South African Association for Marine Biological ResearchFlow CommunicationsThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    Mastercard - She Is...PricelessMastercardPublicis SapientThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    MTN Business App of the YearMTN BusinessCreative Space MediaThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    Mugg & Bean | Let them eat CakeMugg and BeanThe MediashopThe Google Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing Category
    Nando's @Table OrderingNando'sVMLY&RThe Absa Excellence in Marketing Innovation Category
    Nando's Always AffordableNandosM&C Saatchi AbelThe Kantar Excellence in Brand Positioning Category
    Nando's Bridge FireNando'sBridges for MusicThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    Nando's community management in crisisNando'sVMLY&RThe Google Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing Category
    Nando's Gatvol Festive CampaignNando'sM&C Saatchi AbelThe Primedia Outdoor Excellence in Integrated Marketing Category
    Nando's Grillers Challenge OnlineNando'sN/AExcellence in Internal Marketing
    Nando's PregoNando'sM&C Saatchi AbelExcellence in New Product or Brand Launch
    Nando's Tins For TjipsNando'sVMLY&RThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    Nando’s “This Is Us!” campaign: Using music to raise the spirit of NandocasNando'sMama CreativeExcellence in Internal Marketing
    Nando’s B2B Voucher ProgrammeNando'sN/AThe HKLM Excellence in Brand Marketing B2B Category
    Nando’s Creative ExchangeNando'sSpier Arts TrustExcellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing
    Nedbank - YouthXNedbankLevergyThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    Nedbank - YouthXNedbank LevergyThe Kantar Excellence in Brand Positioning Category
    Nedbank Anti-Advertising CampaignNedbankJoe Public UnitedThe Kantar Excellence in Brand Positioning Category
    Nedbank Corporate & Investment BankNedbank Corporate & Investment BankJoe Public UnitedThe HKLM Excellence in Brand Marketing B2B Category
    Nedbank Cup Play Your PartNedbankLevergyExcellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing
    Nedbank Cup Play Your PartNedbankLevergyThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    Nedbank RunifiedNedbank LevergyExcellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing
    Nedbank Runified Breaking BarriersNedbank LevergyExcellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing
    Nedbank Together, Beke Le BekeNedbankN/AThe Nando's Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing Category
    Old Mutual COVID-19 Support CampaignOld MutualPublicisThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    Personal Lending - Standard BankStandard Bank Personal LendingM&C Saatchi AbelThe Google Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing Category
    Restaurant ReDiscovery Campaign Discovery Business InsuranceRøering Creative KinThe Telkom Excellence in Resourceful Marketing Category
    SAB - Responsible. TogetherSouth African BreweriesJoe Public UnitedExcellence in Reputation Management
    Sanlam Digital Brand Marketing | Live with confidenceSanlamKing JamesThe Google Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing Category
    Sanlam Live with ConfidenceSanlamKing JamesThe Primedia Outdoor Excellence in Integrated Marketing Category
    Sanlam Live with Confidence SanlamKing JamesThe Kantar Excellence in Brand Positioning Category
    Sanlam Savings J/ARSanlamKing JamesThe Absa Excellence in Marketing Innovation Category
    Savanna Virtual Comedy BarSavannaGrey Advertising AfricaThe Absa Excellence in Marketing Innovation Category
    Savanna Virtual Comedy BarSavannaGrey Advertising AfricaThe Nando's Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing Category
    Sea Harvest Fish Fingers: The Mealtime HeroesSea Harvest CRT CreateThe Primedia Outdoor Excellence in Integrated Marketing Category
    Siyatabalaza Campaign - Standard BankStandard Bank, SiyatabalazaTradewayExcellence in Internal Marketing
    South African Tourism 'Brand Re-Ignition' campaignSouth African TourismThe MediashopThe Google Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing Category
    Standard Bank - Ngekebalunge MyMo Plus CampaignStandard BankM&C Saatchi AbelThe Google Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing Category
    Standard Bank Family FeudStandard Bank, Family Feud SponsorshipM&C Saatchi AbelExcellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing
    Standard Bank Family Feud Internal CampaignStandard BankN/AExcellence in Internal Marketing
    Standard Bank How About Now Integrated CampaignStandard BankM&C Saatchi AbelThe Primedia Outdoor Excellence in Integrated Marketing Category
    Standard Bank Insurance App Launch CampaignStandard BankN/AThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    Standard Bank Top Women Virtual Summit & AwardsStandard Bank Top WomenTopco MediaExcellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing
    Standard Bank WalletWise ProgrammeStandard Bank, WalletWiseM&C Saatchi AbelThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    Stimorol - Your Flavour. Your FlowStimorolSaatchi & SaatchiThe Kantar Excellence in Brand Positioning Category
    Stimorol RetroStimorolSaatchi & SaatchiThe Google Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing Category
    The Hollard Trucking Driver Rewards Card ProgrammeHollard TruckingFlow CommunicationsThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    The Penguin Post, the magazine about books for book loversPenguin Random House South AfricaN/AThe Absa Excellence in Marketing Innovation Category
    The Pothole Patrol Initiative Discovery Insure (Partnered with Dial Direct and The City of Johannesburg)N/AThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    The Solidarity FundThe Solidarity FundJoe Public UnitedThe Nando's Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing Category
    Tiger Brands - Ingram's Skin SessionsIngram'sN/AThe Sanlam Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing Category
    V&A Waterfront: Joy from Africa to the WorldV&A WaterfrontPlatform CreativeThe Nando's Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing Category
    ViceroyViceroyGrey Africa / LiquidThe Nando's Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing Category
    Viceroy ViceroyGrey Africa / LiquidExcellence in New Product or Brand Launch
    NextOptions
    marketing, marketing awards, Marketing Achievement Awards



    Image supplied: Asbo Ofori-Amanfo
    #BehindtheSelfie: Asbo Ofori-Amanfo, senior account manager at Rapt Creative2 days ago
    Marketing Achievement Awards' 2022 Marketer of the Year finalists announced
    Marketing Achievement Awards' 2022 Marketer of the Year finalists announced3 days ago
    Image supplied: Shivani Pillay, marketing director at Michelin Tyres
    #BehindtheSelfie: Shivani Pillay, marketing director for Michelin29 Jun 2022
    Supplied. The Sustained Growth Category Grand Prix for Good was awarded to Leo Burnett Beirut for ABAAD (Dimensions) – Resource Center for Gender Equality
    Warc Awards for Effectiveness award 6 Grands Prix24 Jun 2022
    5 helpful marketing tools for startups
    5 helpful marketing tools for startups23 Jun 2022
    Supplied. There are dos and don'ts to a digital marketing strategy
    Do and don'ts to building a digital strategy15 Jun 2022
