All the 2022 Marketing Achievement Awards qualifiers

The qualifiers, across 15 categories, for the 3rd annual Marketing Achievement Awards (MAA) have been announced, ahead of the awards presentation next week.

Supplied.

Many of the entries demonstrate how the combination of strategic marketing and creativity has the ability to deliver business results according to 49 industry experts who judged this year's entries against strict criteria, including the impact of the marketing campaign on business objectives and bottom line.

The judges also say that the calibre of this year’s entries was exemplary, particularly considering the challenges marketers and businesses faced during the pandemic.

MAA council members and the 2022 judges commented that this year’s adjudication process had been extremely thorough and robust including evaluating each written submission against specified criteria, arguing the merits of each top-scoring entry in peer quorums and, in the case of the three leadership categories, conducting online interviews with the nominees and their colleagues to understand these marketers and their work.

The winners of the 2022 MAA’s will be announced at an awards event, proudly presented by the SABC, taking place in Johannesburg on the 13 July.

The event will also be livestreamed. You can register here.

The qualifiers

The qualifiers, in alphabetical order, who met the entry criteria are below or click here