    The ABC appoints new leadership

    21 Sep 2021
    The Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) has appointed new leadership for the coming year, with André van Tonder elected as vice-president for a second term and Celéste Burger elected as president for the next term.
    Celéste Burger and André van Tonder
    Celéste Burger and André van Tonder

    Van Tonder started his career in the print industry at Die Volksblad, and also became marketing manager for Beeld during his career journey. He was a founding member of the Daily Sun and appointed as head of Media24 circulation, after which he became the general manager at On the Dot. He served as a director of the ABC from 2007 to 2010 and was re-appointed to the ABC Board in 2013.

    Van Tonder said that he is honoured to continue serving on the ABC board.

    Burger is a chartered marketer and owner of brand communications agency Angelcy. She represents the Marketing Association of South Africa on the ABC Board.

    Burger is the first female marketer elected in this position. For the past 27 years, she has built corporate and agency experience cemented in the creative and business industries. She focuses on helping companies grow and differentiate in the digital age and provides a strategic insight into a new fluid business climate while assisting brands in navigating their brand positioning, messaging and meaning in an endlessly disrupted market landscape.

    "I am both humbled and excited by being granted this opportunity to contribute as a marketer, connect with members and continue to build awareness of the important work the ABC does,” she said.

    To become a member of the ABC, go here.
