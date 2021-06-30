Maps latest data now available

South Africa has moved to Adjusted Alert Level 4 for 14 days as the seven-day average of new daily Covid-19 infections nationally has overtaken the peak of the first wave in July last year, and will soon overtake the peak of the second wave experienced in January this year. The virulent Delta strain of the disease is responsible for the spike, President Cyril Ramaphosa said last night.
Inospace, the South African business park specialist, has acquired a new multi-let industrial property in Cape Town's northern suburbs. The property is Inospace's fifth acquisition this year.Issued byInospace
The Marketing Research Foundation (MRF) has announced that the next quarter's Marketing All Product Survey (Maps) is available from 30 June 2021.
Johann Koster, CEO of MRF
The survey fieldwork was done during the period of July 2020 to March 2021 and is available to subscribers and their agencies from 30 June 2021.
Johann Koster, MRF’s CEO, said, “The MRF research committee has meticulously scrutinised the next quarterly instalment of demographic, intermedia, behavioural, product and brand data and has given their stamp of approval. Nine months’ worth of single source, geo-codable Maps data is now available to subscribers and their agencies.”
Subscribers, with many providing their own marketing questions in the survey, will now have a sample of 15,000 to analyse all market segments to determine marketing questions of ‘what’, ‘where’, ‘when’ and ‘how much’.
During the fieldwork period 15,030 interviews were conducted, 7,792 diaries collected, 1,880 economic area’s (EA) visited with 3,942 backchecks completed.
Koster said, “We’re enthusiastic to go back into the field to start the next quarter of data, but that is of course dependent on the easing of current Lockdown restrictions. It’s an extremely exciting prospect to know that we are only one quarter away from a full year’s worth of data, with results expected to be released in October this year. Thank you once again to all our subscribers and committees for the continuous support and valuable input.”
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.