Maps latest data now available

30 Jun 2021
The Marketing Research Foundation (MRF) has announced that the next quarter's Marketing All Product Survey (Maps) is available from 30 June 2021.
Johann Koster, CEO of MRF

The survey fieldwork was done during the period of July 2020 to March 2021 and is available to subscribers and their agencies from 30 June 2021.

Johann Koster, MRF’s CEO, said, “The MRF research committee has meticulously scrutinised the next quarterly instalment of demographic, intermedia, behavioural, product and brand data and has given their stamp of approval. Nine months’ worth of single source, geo-codable Maps data is now available to subscribers and their agencies.”

Subscribers, with many providing their own marketing questions in the survey, will now have a sample of 15,000 to analyse all market segments to determine marketing questions of ‘what’, ‘where’, ‘when’ and ‘how much’.

During the fieldwork period 15,030 interviews were conducted, 7,792 diaries collected, 1,880 economic area’s (EA) visited with 3,942 backchecks completed.

Koster said, “We’re enthusiastic to go back into the field to start the next quarter of data, but that is of course dependent on the easing of current Lockdown restrictions. It’s an extremely exciting prospect to know that we are only one quarter away from a full year’s worth of data, with results expected to be released in October this year. Thank you once again to all our subscribers and committees for the continuous support and valuable input.”

For additional information on Maps, go here.
