Wunderman Thompson SA's leadership expands with industry heavyweights

29 Jan 2021
Issued by: Wunderman Thompson
Having recently announced the appointment of Qingqile 'WingWing' Mdlulwa as group CCO to Wunderman Thompson SA, the agency is introducing two more senior individuals who will join the executive team namely; Colett Naidu as division managing director, with Telkom and Absa, and Tshego Tshukutswane as group chief strategy officer.
 
Naidu has already been part of the agency team since May 2017 as a group account director. The agency created a new role for a new division that will focus primarily on Telkom Group and Absa Retail Business Banking. Naidu officially takes on the responsibility from January, advancing from her position as business unit director. Agency CEO Miles Murphy shared: “Colett has done an amazing job leading our team working with Telkom, and we are so proud of the work we do for them. She has consistently exuded ambitious energy effortlessly advancing the work we do for some of our largest clients.”

Throughout her 13 years in the advertising business, Naidu has gained experience across renowned brands, including Edgars, Unilever, Clover, Tiger Brands, Omega Labs and Boehringer Ingelheim, Absa and Standard Bank Digital.

“I’m super excited about this opportunity,” added Naidu. “I intend to nurture my team’s strengths, as well as support and help drive the diversity and inclusion objectives. I firmly believe that mentorship is more valuable than management, so I’ll continue to mentor and empower our young talent. Further, my ambition is to ensure that we consistently offer efficiency, integration, great work, talent and value to our clients while strengthening our partnerships even further.”

Tshukutswane will join in April succeeding Moagi Bodibe as group chief strategy officer; he recently took up independent consulting. Tshukutswane has a formidable reputation as a strategic marketer who effortlessly unlocks human-centric growth for brands and transforms businesses. She boasts 20 years of brand strategy experience with Unilever and Kimberly Clark's client roles. She gained deep brand consulting experience at Added Value and most recently as business director for Kantar Consulting. She has also served as a non-executive director on the NCC Environmental Services and Standard Insurance Limited's Board of Directors.

“Tshego has exceptional experience across many of the disciplines Wunderman Thompson delivers for its clients, including customer experience strategy, CX design, data and insights, strategic consulting, organisational transformation and brand building. Her approach to life and business is entrepreneurial and collaborative. We’re delighted to have her join us. I know she will help us deliver on our promise of part creative agency, part technology company and part consultancy,” commented Murphy.  

“I’m so excited to be joining the Wunderman Thompson leadership team in South Africa. When Miles and I started talking, I immediately saw the visionary positioning of Wunderman Thompson as a technology and data lead creative and consulting powerhouse. I also love the can-do culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion,” expressed Tshukutswane.

Murphy continued: “With these two new appointments plus Wing’s recent appointment, I’m so energised by an even stronger and diverse leadership team to help us make 2021 a great success for our clients.”

About Wunderman Thompson

At Wunderman Thompson we exist to inspire growth for ambitious brands. Part creative agency, part consultancy and part technology company, our experts provide end-to-end capabilities at a global scale to deliver inspiration across the entire brand and customer experience.  

We are 20,000 strong in 90 markets around the world, and in South Africa we are one of the largest integrated marketing services agencies with over 600 professionals. Our people bring together creative storytelling, diverse perspectives, inclusive thinking, and highly specialised vertical capabilities, to drive growth for our clients. We offer deep expertise across the entire customer journey, including communications, commerce, consultancy, CRM, CX, data, production and technology.

Wunderman Thompson is  a  WPP  agency  (NYSE: WPP).   

For more information, please visit us at www.wundermanthompson.com and follow Wunderman Thompson on our social channels via Twitter,  Facebook,  LinkedIn,  and  Instagram.  

Wunderman Thompson
Wunderman Thompson South Africa is born out of the country's oldest digital, social media, technology and advertising agencies. Strong strategic and creative approaches backed by data insights drive service delivery across four centres of excellence: Advertising, Digital, Technology & Consulting.

Part creative agency, part tech firm, and part consultancy, Wunderman Thompson offers Level 1 BBBEE credentials, a team of 500+ talented professionals, and 4 office locations nationwide. The group's global network spans 90 markets.
