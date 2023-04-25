Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DStv Media SalesSmart MediaBroad MediaYehBaby Marketing CreativesSmile 90.4FMDentsuKLAInvibes AdvertisingWunderman ThompsonThe CoupOgilvy South AfricaBateleur Brand PlanningTractor OutdoorOld Friends Young Talent (OFyt)Business and Arts South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


The not-to-miss hologram appearance at Sentech Africa Tech Week 2023

25 Apr 2023
Issued by: Topco Media
Have you ever seen a live hologram? Sentech Africa Tech Week is proud to announce that this year's conference is opening up with something a little different: will.i.am, tech entrepreneur, musician and co-founder & CEO of FYI, will be joining more than 400 leaders from across different industries for a Q&A session via live hologram, live from Los Angeles, midnight Pacific Time, 9am Central African Time, where he will be interviewed by Leanne Manas, award-winning South African journalist, to kick-off an exciting week.
The not-to-miss hologram appearance at Sentech Africa Tech Week 2023

The four-day event, which will be held from 2 to 5 May, is all about showcasing innovation, asking what the future holds and how we can make sure we’re ready for it.

Sentech Africa Tech Week is all about leveraging the power of technology and finding ways to navigate the fourth industrial revolution. With live demonstrations of platforms and solutions which could have a profound influence on people and development on the African continent, this is the first time a TIME100 Impact Award winner is among a host of speakers from different sectors who are using technology to change lives.

Did you know that Cape Town is considered the 'Silicon Valley' of Africa?

It’s not every day you get to experience a live hologram, and not every day you can hear insights straight from representatives of industry leaders such as TikTok, Google and Microsoft, who will share the stage with innovators and experts in a wide range of fields, all at the same event. Did you know that Cape Town is considered the 'Silicon Valley' of Africa? What better place to experience the conference than in the smart city of Cape Town – Century City.

Panel discussions will cover topics such as the future of artificial intelligence, the explosion of e-commerce, and how tech incubators are connecting with innovators. A key topic is the access to digital services, something which is important to will.i.am and is reflected in the work he’s done as a tech entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Whether it be providing no-cost ultra-fast wireless internet to families and students in the disadvantaged community where he grew up – or bringing robotics programmes into schools – and starting a scholarship fund for Steam (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) education with his foundation, i.am/Angel Foundation, he has a passion for what technology can do to improve the world and is committed to ensuring that the youth are prepared for a future which, in many ways, is already here.

Of course, Sentech Africa Tech Week wouldn’t be complete without touching on the developments in artificial intelligence and what innovative technologies like ChatGPT mean for the world and the opportunities they present.

Also on the agenda is how edu-tech is changing the education experience in Africa is among the discussion points, along with gaming’s role in Africa’s digital economy, healthcare technology and how crypto-investments are driving solar farming.

For more information on the conference and to get your tickets to join us either live or virtually, please click here: https://lp.topco.co.za/atw_conference_2023/.

NextOptions
Topco Media
DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
Read more: Sentech, Topco Media, Will.i.Am

Related

Women rising above the noise hailed at annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2022
Topco MediaWomen rising above the noise hailed at annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards 202215 Nov 2022
Leading women of industry in Africa gather for the Standard Bank Top Women Virtual Conference
Topco MediaLeading women of industry in Africa gather for the Standard Bank Top Women Virtual Conference12 Oct 2022
July Public Sector Leaders (PSL) celebrates Mandela Month
Topco MediaJuly Public Sector Leaders (PSL) celebrates Mandela Month29 Jul 2022
Image supplied.
2022 Loeries Youth Committee announced15 Jul 2022
Inaugural Future of Sustainability Summit kicks off virtually this week
Inaugural Future of Sustainability Summit kicks off virtually this week28 Jun 2022
May Public Sector Leaders features new national police commissioner
Topco MediaMay Public Sector Leaders features new national police commissioner25 May 2022
How to integrate ESG as an integral business imperative tool
Topco MediaHow to integrate ESG as an integral business imperative tool10 May 2022
Public Sector Leaders (PSL) features the newly appointed Chief Justice, Honourable Raymond Zondo
Topco MediaPublic Sector Leaders (PSL) features the newly appointed Chief Justice, Honourable Raymond Zondo18 Mar 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz