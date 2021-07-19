Inspiring good business at the 20th annual Top Empowerment Awards

Running annually for the last 20 years, the 20th Top Empowerment Awards celebrated individuals and organisations that have excelled at transformation. In response to the global pandemic and as part of ongoing innovation, the conference and awards have pivoted to virtual, ensuring a wider global audience. The conference brought together experts in the field and charged conversations set to catalyse change. In lieu of Madiba Month, the awards provide recognition for outstanding strategies and practices that deliver a direct impact on business and innovations that set new standards across industries. "That is why we believe it is imperative to recognise the companies and individuals who are enacting meaningful change." - Topco Media CEO, Ralf Fletcher.
Finalists and winners at the Top Empowerment Awards had the opportunity to virtually network and celebrate their achievements. Winners were announced on the evening of 15 July 2021 at the star-studded awards ceremony.
Empowerment victories
Among some of the attendees were the likes of Mathews Phosa and Trevor Manuel. Mr Manuel accepted the acclaimed Lifetime Achievement Award, for selflessly demonstrating vision and leadership in empowerment and transformation. The esteemed list of category winners included:
Top Empowerment Youth Employment Service Initiative
"YES"
The Foschini Group
Top Empowered Business of the Year
Nedbank
Top Empowered Business Leader of the Year
Charmaine Mabuza – Ithuba Holdings
Top Empowered Enterprise and Supplier Development
Merchants SA
Top Empowered Socio-Economic Development
GrowthPoint Properties
Top Empowered Public Service
eThekwini Municipality
Top Empowered Company: Customer Focus
Cell C
Top Empowered Education and Skills Development
Provantage Media Group
Top Empowered Young Achiever
Vumile Msweli - Hesed Consulting
Top Empowered Job Creation
Bathu
Top Empowerment Company: Fast Growth Black-Owned SMME
Mbokodo Building
Top Empowered Entrepreneur Of 2021
Zakhele Mgobhozi – Modern Centric
The panel of acclaimed judges included:
- Parmi Natesan, CEO at Institute of Directors
- Thulani Nzima, chairperson at Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks
- Mothunye Mothiba, CEO at Productivity SA
- Khatu Ramukumba, vice principal of Unisa
- Marelise Van Der Westhuizen, CEO at Norton Rose Fulbright
- Vino Governder, CEO at LA Consulting Engineers
- Nceba Ndzwayiba, group human resources and transformation Director at Netcare
- Victor Sekese, CEO at SNG Grant Thornton
The list of empowered finalists:Top Empowered Company: Socio-Economic Development
Top Empowered Company: Enterprise and Supplier Development
- Adopt a School
- AECI
- Afgri Group Holdings
- AfroCentric
- Bonakude
- BP South Africa
- Coega Development Corporation
- Distell
- GrowthPoint Properties
- Provantage Media Group
- Spring Lights Gas
- Wartsila SA
Top Empowered Company: Education and Skills Development
- Discovery
- Distell
- Honeywell
- Merchants SA
- MultiChoice
- Tsebo Solutions Group
- Tshimologo Executive Group
- Turner and Townsend
Top Empowered Company: Customer Focus
- Adopt a School
- Good Work Foundation
- Provantage Media Group
- Tsebo Solutions Group
- University of Freestate
Top Empowered Young Achiever
- Bathu
- BP South Africa
- CallForce
- Career Box
- Cell C
- FedEx SA
- Spring Lights Gas
Top Empowered Company: Fast Track Black-Owned SMME
- Dineo Motikoe – Nubian Browny
- Emmanuel Bonoko – Ebonoko Holdings
- Jumien Peceur – AMIS
- Lettie Mashau - Motheo Construction
- Mampho Sotshongaye – Golden Rewards
- Marumo Marumo – Maru Corporation
- Thandeka Nombanjiji-Nzama – Mbokodo Building
- Vumile Msweli – Hesed Consulting
- Zanele Lorraine Stole – Immaculate Cleaning
Top Empowered Company: Public Services
- Golden Rewards
- MaruCorporation
- Mbokodo Building
- Modern Centric
Top Empowered Company: Business Leader
- Coega Development Corporation
- eThekwini Municipality
- Gautrain Management Agency
- South African Civil Aviation
Top Entrepreneur of 2021
- Charmaine Mabuza – Ithuba Lottery
- Dr Ayanda Vilakazi – Coega Development Corporation
- Feroza Cassim – Wartsila SA
- Raksha Naidoo – AMIS
- Rebecca Mosehle – Liquid Telecom
- Sydwell Shikweni – Merchants SA
- Taelo Mojapelo BP South Africa
- Theo Baloyi – Bathu
- Viwe Mgedezi – Gautrain Management Agency
Top Empowered Company: Job Creation
- Thandeka Nombanjiji-Nzama – Mbokodo Building
- Theo Baloyi – Bathu
- Tshegetsang Sebeela – Tshimologo Executive Group
- Zakhele Mgobhozi – Modern Centric
- Zanele Lorraine Stole – Immaculate Cleaning
Top Empowered Company: YES
- Bathu
- CallForce
- CCI South Africa
- Coega Development Corporation
- Turner and Townsend
Top Empowered Business of the Year
- Career Box
- Discovery
- The Foschini Group
A message of hope
- Adenco Construction
- African Oxygen
- AfroCentric Investment Corporation
- Bathu
- FedEx Express
- Isilumko Staffing
- Ithuba Lottery
- Motheo Construction
- Multichoice
- Nedbank
- Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon (WBHO)
On the evening of the awards, Dr Mathews Phosa gave a moving speech where he urged South Africans to take decisive action to combat the current issues faced by the country. Dr Phosa reiterated that having respect for one another is imperative on the road to prosperity.
Over the last two decades, the event has created a legacy of inspiration for the country's business elite, giving SA the opportunity to honour leaders, individuals and organisations who exemplify transformation and empowerment.