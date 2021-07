Inspiring good business at the 20th annual Top Empowerment Awards

Running annually for the last 20 years, the 20th Top Empowerment Awards celebrated individuals and organisations that have excelled at transformation. In response to the global pandemic and as part of ongoing innovation, the conference and awards have pivoted to virtual, ensuring a wider global audience. The conference brought together experts in the field and charged conversations set to catalyse change. In lieu of Madiba Month, the awards provide recognition for outstanding strategies and practices that deliver a direct impact on business and innovations that set new standards across industries. "That is why we believe it is imperative to recognise the companies and individuals who are enacting meaningful change." - Topco Media CEO, Ralf Fletcher.





Empowerment victories

Among some of the attendees were the likes of Mathews Phosa and Trevor Manuel. Mr Manuel accepted the acclaimed Lifetime Achievement Award, for selflessly demonstrating vision and leadership in empowerment and transformation.





The esteemed list of category winners included:



Top Empowerment Youth Employment Service Initiative

"YES"

The Foschini Group



Top Empowered Business of the Year

Nedbank



Top Empowered Business Leader of the Year

Charmaine Mabuza – Ithuba Holdings



Top Empowered Enterprise and Supplier Development

Merchants SA



Top Empowered Socio-Economic Development

GrowthPoint Properties



Top Empowered Public Service

eThekwini Municipality



Top Empowered Company: Customer Focus

Cell C



Top Empowered Education and Skills Development

Provantage Media Group



Top Empowered Young Achiever

Vumile Msweli - Hesed Consulting



Top Empowered Job Creation

Bathu



Top Empowerment Company: Fast Growth Black-Owned SMME

Mbokodo Building



Top Empowered Entrepreneur Of 2021

Zakhele Mgobhozi – Modern Centric

The panel of acclaimed judges included: Parmi Natesan, CEO at Institute of Directors

Thulani Nzima, chairperson at Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks

Mothunye Mothiba, CEO at Productivity SA

Khatu Ramukumba, vice principal of Unisa

Marelise Van Der Westhuizen, CEO at Norton Rose Fulbright

Vino Governder, CEO at LA Consulting Engineers

Nceba Ndzwayiba, group human resources and transformation Director at Netcare

Victor Sekese, CEO at SNG Grant Thornton

The list of empowered finalists:

Top Empowered Company: Socio-Economic Development

Adopt a School

AECI

Afgri Group Holdings

AfroCentric

Bonakude

BP South Africa

Coega Development Corporation

Distell

GrowthPoint Properties

Provantage Media Group

Spring Lights Gas

Wartsila SA

Top Empowered Company: Enterprise and Supplier Development

Discovery

Distell

Honeywell

Merchants SA

MultiChoice

Tsebo Solutions Group

Tshimologo Executive Group

Turner and Townsend

Top Empowered Company: Education and Skills Development

Adopt a School

Good Work Foundation

Provantage Media Group

Tsebo Solutions Group

University of Freestate

Top Empowered Company: Customer Focus

Bathu

BP South Africa

CallForce

Career Box

Cell C

FedEx SA

Spring Lights Gas

Top Empowered Young Achiever

Dineo Motikoe – Nubian Browny

Emmanuel Bonoko – Ebonoko Holdings

Jumien Peceur – AMIS

Lettie Mashau - Motheo Construction

Mampho Sotshongaye – Golden Rewards

Marumo Marumo – Maru Corporation

Thandeka Nombanjiji-Nzama – Mbokodo Building

Vumile Msweli – Hesed Consulting

Zanele Lorraine Stole – Immaculate Cleaning

Top Empowered Company: Fast Track Black-Owned SMME

Golden Rewards

MaruCorporation

Mbokodo Building

Modern Centric

Top Empowered Company: Public Services

Coega Development Corporation

eThekwini Municipality

Gautrain Management Agency

South African Civil Aviation

Top Empowered Company: Business Leader

Charmaine Mabuza – Ithuba Lottery

Dr Ayanda Vilakazi – Coega Development Corporation

Feroza Cassim – Wartsila SA

Raksha Naidoo – AMIS

Rebecca Mosehle – Liquid Telecom

Sydwell Shikweni – Merchants SA

Taelo Mojapelo BP South Africa

Theo Baloyi – Bathu

Viwe Mgedezi – Gautrain Management Agency

Top Entrepreneur of 2021

Thandeka Nombanjiji-Nzama – Mbokodo Building

Theo Baloyi – Bathu

Tshegetsang Sebeela – Tshimologo Executive Group

Zakhele Mgobhozi – Modern Centric

Zanele Lorraine Stole – Immaculate Cleaning

Top Empowered Company: Job Creation

Bathu

CallForce

CCI South Africa

Coega Development Corporation

Turner and Townsend

Top Empowered Company: YES

Career Box

Discovery

The Foschini Group

Top Empowered Business of the Year

Adenco Construction

African Oxygen

AfroCentric Investment Corporation

Bathu

FedEx Express

Isilumko Staffing

Ithuba Lottery

Motheo Construction

Multichoice

Nedbank

Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon (WBHO)

A message of hope



On the evening of the awards, Dr Mathews Phosa gave a moving speech where he urged South Africans to take decisive action to combat the current issues faced by the country. Dr Phosa reiterated that having respect for one another is imperative on the road to prosperity.



Over the last two decades, the event has created a legacy of inspiration for the country's business elite, giving SA the opportunity to honour leaders, individuals and organisations who exemplify transformation and empowerment.



