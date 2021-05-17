Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Register now: CEO Connect discussion on Competitive Collaboration in Africa - One Africa, One Voice

17 May 2021
Issued by: Shift Impact Africa
SVAI (Shared Value Africa Initiative) is excited to invite all CEOs and executives to the 2021 CEO Connect Roundtable on 4 June! Themed 'Competitive Collaboration in Africa - One Africa, One Voice', this high-level leadership engagement platform aims to bring business leaders together for vital discussions reflecting the current regional, continental and global context and the drive for economic recovery and growth.

This year, the Shared Value leadership community is set to discuss the importance of purpose-driven leadership and the role and responsibilities of business in creating sustainability, contributing to economic recovery and assisting to secure a future for all, with a focus on action points from our leaders to grow Africa’s economy in line with the goals and objectives of Agenda 2030.

The event will be in the form of a roundtable discussion with Professor Mark Kramer delivering a keynote touching on 10 years of Shared Value and what is next for business and the Shared Value community. In addition, since 2021 commemorates the 10-year anniversary of the development of the Shared Value Business Management concept, the CEO Connect also forms part of a global celebratory programme in recognition of this milestone.

DATE: Friday, 4 June 2021
TIME: 8am-10am SAST / 9am-11am EAT / 7am-9am WAT
TIME ZONE CHECK: For your region
PLATFORM: Zoom Webinar
RSVP: Click here to register

Prof. Kramer will be joined by Dr. George Njenga, Executive Dean of Strathmore University Business School, who will lead the discussion with the CEOs from across the African continent. The focus areas for discussion to determine outcomes and actions will be:
  1. Lessons from 2020 - What have we learned from Covid-19, and what are we doing differently as businesses and as business leaders?
  2. AfCFTA – What will it take to build a one-market system for Africa?
  3. How are we leveraging Shared Value to deliver on Agenda 2030 goals?

The full speaker line-up includes leaders of Shared Value and purpose-driven organisations from throughout Africa, and global member network. The following leaders are confirmed:

click to enlarge

We look forward to engaging virtually with you at our upcoming CEO Connect webinar and explore what is possible through the successful implementation of Shared Value.

Register now!


Comment

Read more: Mark Kramer, Shift Impact Africa

Related

Shift Impact AfricaContinental virtual summit to discuss support for small business in wake of Covid-1926 May 2020
Shift Impact AfricaThe Africa Shared Value Leadership eSummit - not to be missed14 May 2020
Shift Impact AfricaAfrica Shared Value Leadership eSummit - Economic survival in a post-pandemic world28 Apr 2020
LoeriesThe Loeries shared value initiative: No one stands alone22 May 2019
Shift Social DevelopmentCollective impact and Africa's business growth to take centre stage at 2019 Africa Shared Value Summit in Nairobi19 Nov 2018
Shift Social DevelopmentBuilding the Shared Value ecosystem in Africa - Insights from 2018 Africa Shared Value Summit18 Jun 2018
Shift Social DevelopmentThe Shared Value shift: It's time for business to take the lead - for real23 Apr 2018
Shift Social DevelopmentTop minds to meet at Africa Shared Value Summit this May27 Mar 2018

News


Show more
Let's do Biz