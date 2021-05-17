Register now: CEO Connect discussion on Competitive Collaboration in Africa - One Africa, One Voice

SVAI (Shared Value Africa Initiative) is excited to invite all CEOs and executives to the 2021 CEO Connect Roundtable on 4 June! Themed 'Competitive Collaboration in Africa - One Africa, One Voice', this high-level leadership engagement platform aims to bring business leaders together for vital discussions reflecting the current regional, continental and global context and the drive for economic recovery and growth.

Lessons from 2020 - What have we learned from Covid-19, and what are we doing differently as businesses and as business leaders?

AfCFTA – What will it take to build a one-market system for Africa?

How are we leveraging Shared Value to deliver on Agenda 2030 goals?

This year, the Shared Value leadership community is set to discuss the importance of purpose-driven leadership and the role and responsibilities of business in creating sustainability, contributing to economic recovery and assisting to secure a future for all, with a focus on action points from our leaders to grow Africa’s economy in line with the goals and objectives of Agenda 2030.The event will be in the form of a roundtable discussion with Professor Mark Kramer delivering a keynote touching on 10 years of Shared Value and what is next for business and the Shared Value community. In addition, since 2021 commemorates the 10-year anniversary of the development of the Shared Value Business Management concept, the CEO Connect also forms part of a global celebratory programme in recognition of this milestone.Friday, 4 June 20218am-10am SAST / 9am-11am EAT / 7am-9am WATZoom WebinarProf. Kramer will be joined by Dr. George Njenga, Executive Dean of Strathmore University Business School, who will lead the discussion with the CEOs from across the African continent. The focus areas for discussion to determine outcomes and actions will be:The full speaker line-up includes leaders of Shared Value and purpose-driven organisations from throughout Africa, and global member network. The following leaders are confirmed:We look forward to engaging virtually with you at our upcoming CEO Connect webinar and explore what is possible through the successful implementation of Shared Value.