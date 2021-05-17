Events & Conferencing News South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Nando's launches music video celebrating its employees

17 May 2021
By: Emily Stander
Since the start of the pandemic in South Africa, many have been feeling isolated and stressed about the uncertainty of the times we live in. Kirsty Niehaus, the internal brand experience manager for Nando's South Africa, noticed that their employees were feeling the same way.
Photo by Emily Stander

As a result, the ‘This is Us’ campaign was born, and served as a platform for Nando’s employees to let their creativity thrive and have their voices heard. Affectionately called ‘Nandocas’ by the company, Nando’s employees were asked to submit entries to take part in the campaign. The entry from the Brackenhurst Nando’s branch stood out in particular, and from there, the hard work began.

Their prize was to make a music video and record a song in partnership with Flame Studios. The Nandocas each wrote their own part of the song, and Grammy award-winning producer JB Arthur helped them put it all together to ensure they had a final product everybody could be proud of.

“Being an experiential brand, we wanted to give them the full rockstar life experience,” said Niehaus. As such, the Nandocas who participated were treated to five-star hotel living, dining and professional styling services.

Palesa Tshabalala, the general manager for brand experience within the Nando’s SA organisation, was primarily responsible for keeping everybody motivated and inspired. “We really gave them a blank canvas. There was a theme to which we were all working towards, but they crafted and presented the words themselves,” she said. “I think it was a phenomenal achievement for each of those individuals.”

“The lyrics are uplifting altogether, but here and there is a call for unity,” said Tshabalala. “The pandemic has been a very humbling moment for all of us, and these Nandocas remind us of that in their lyrics.” 

Nando’s hosted a launch to premiere the music video on Thursday, 13 May at Flame Studios at Constitution Hill.

About Emily Stander

Marketing & Media Editorial Assistant at Bizcommunity
Comment

Read more: advertising, music, branding, Nando's

Related

Hippo.co.za campaign provides insight into better spending habits2 days ago
Delivering greater brand impact by solving societal issues12 May 2021
KantarKantar announces South Africa's top 10 Best Liked Ads for Q3 and Q4 20206 May 2021
#BehindtheBrandManager: Justine Cullinan of Nando's on building an empathetic muscle14 Apr 2021
#BehindtheBrandManager: Gerry Thomas, the man behind Krispy Kreme SA14 Apr 2021
Musica is shutting down28 Jan 2021
Your brand could be your competitive advantage26 Nov 2020
Katlego Tshuma triumphs in Nando's Hot Young Designer Talent Search11 Nov 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz