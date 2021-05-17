Advertising Company news Mozambique

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
    Show more
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad

    Africa

    More...Submit news
    Advertise on Bizcommunity
    Enquire

    Subscribe to industry newsletters

    Create Mozambique celebrates 25 years of firsts

    17 May 2021
    Issued by: Dentsu
    The agency celebrated 25 years since its establishment, on the 7 May, with continual reinvention, change, transformation in its DNA and a lot of firsts.

    Create Mozambique was born in Maputo in 1996 as Pangolim Publicidade, pioneering the re-establishment of the advertising industry, in 1997 it became the first local agency to be affiliated to an international network with Ogilvy and was renamed Ogilvy Mozambique.

    In 2018, a joint venture was established with the Dentsu Group, in the first substantial investment by a communications multinational in Mozambique, bringing new technologies, tools and digital expertise to the market.

    During these past 25 years, the agency has evolved as the market opened up to the importance that advertising and marketing has on the impact of businesses, brands and institutions.

    Talking about the firsts steps of the agency is synonymous with talking about the energy of the ‘90s of rebuilding a new Mozambique. João dos Santos, the founder, was a pioneer in establishing the agency: “We were there side by side with brands that are crucial to the growth of Mozambique and that is why we had the opportunity to grow with them. We created the first TV campaigns for 2M and Laurentina Beers, the first TV campaigns in the banking sector for BPD, the Jeito brand and the first HIV prevention campaigns, we created the brand identities for Açúcar Nacional and the Maputo Port, we did the rebranding of BSTM to Standard Bank, of Banco Austral to Barclays, the first local campaigns for DSTV and so many more. Fortunately, we have many happy stories to tell, it will always be unfair to single out a client but our 25 year relationship with 2M is something that we are very proud off.”

    Create’s operating model is built on people and systems focused on client needs, to deliver class-leading communications solutions for brands through a single integrated team that operates seamlessly across the various platforms. With operations in advertising, public relations, brand activation, content marketing and media management, the agency bets on digital as its area of ​​fastest growth.

    Left to right: Filipa Vilhena, business director; João dos Santos, CEO; Mitchell Collinson, creative director; Cátia de Sousa, managing director; Melchior Ferreira, creative director
    The Create team is a mix of experience and youth representing multidisciplinary skill sets of the best in Mozambique, ready to tackle challenges regardless of the area of ​​communication, with a strong focus on creativity, innovation and digital technology.

    The agency is managed in a collaborative way by an executive leadership team, with Cátia de Sousa as MD, focused on integration, speed, cost efficiencies and world class solutions delivery with strong local relevance.

    In 2020, after a very challenging year for all sectors, Create Mozambique was the most awarded advertising agency in the country: In the Loeries, the International Festival of Africa and the Middle East, the agency brought a prize to Mozambique - a Bronze, in the category Shared Value - which awarded a very special project, Cerveja Impala, an initiative that involves impacting small farmers in their local communities. And because advertising has a universal language, also at the Lusophone Creativity Awards in Lisbon, the Mozambican agency left its mark by winning 11 awards, including a Grand Prix.

    Create is the most awarded advertising agency in Mozambique

    After a tough year, Create Mozambique was the most awarded advertising agency in Mozambique...

    Issued by Dentsu 26 Feb 2021


    Create Mozambique's 25 years are thus celebrated, with energy, with versatility and with the ambition to grow.

    About Create Mozambique

    Create Mozambique is an award-winning advertising agency with a long history in Mozambique. It was founded in 1996 as Pangolim Publicidade, became an Ogilvy affiliate in 1997 trading as Ogilvy Mozambique and was relaunched in 2018 as Create to deliver class-leading communications solutions with strong local relevance for brands through an integrated approach.

    Create Mozambique is a Dentsu partner.

    Dentsu
    We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
    Comment

    Read more: Standard Bank, Ogilvy, DStv, Barclays, TV

    Related

    Online retail in SA soars to R30bn, comprising 2.8% of total retail12 May 2021
    Samsung South AfricaSamsung launches 2021 Neo QLED TV lineup in South Africa11 May 2021
    IMC ConferenceMarketing's A-list stars to feature in forthcoming attraction Marketing. The Movie10 May 2021
    DistellSavanna and Comedy Central Africa continue to show their unwavering support for SA's comedic talent10 May 2021
    OnPoint PRWatch Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World on 9 May 20217 May 2021
    Grey Africa3 of the top 5 Kantar Best Liked Ads from Grey7 May 2021
    Primedia BroadcastingBehind the station: Thando Makhunga7 May 2021
    KantarKantar announces South Africa's top 10 Best Liked Ads for Q3 and Q4 20206 May 2021

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz