Create Mozambique celebrates 25 years of firsts

The agency celebrated 25 years since its establishment, on the 7 May, with continual reinvention, change, transformation in its DNA and a lot of firsts.

Left to right: Filipa Vilhena, business director; João dos Santos, CEO; Mitchell Collinson, creative director; Cátia de Sousa, managing director; Melchior Ferreira, creative director

Create Mozambique was born in Maputo in 1996 as Pangolim Publicidade, pioneering the re-establishment of the advertising industry, in 1997 it became the first local agency to be affiliated to an international network with Ogilvy and was renamed Ogilvy Mozambique.In 2018, a joint venture was established with the Dentsu Group, in the first substantial investment by a communications multinational in Mozambique, bringing new technologies, tools and digital expertise to the market.During these past 25 years, the agency has evolved as the market opened up to the importance that advertising and marketing has on the impact of businesses, brands and institutions.Talking about the firsts steps of the agency is synonymous with talking about the energy of the ‘90s of rebuilding a new Mozambique. João dos Santos, the founder, was a pioneer in establishing the agency:Create’s operating model is built on people and systems focused on client needs, to deliver class-leading communications solutions for brands through a single integrated team that operates seamlessly across the various platforms. With operations in advertising, public relations, brand activation, content marketing and media management, the agency bets on digital as its area of ​​fastest growth.The Create team is a mix of experience and youth representing multidisciplinary skill sets of the best in Mozambique, ready to tackle challenges regardless of the area of ​​communication, with a strong focus on creativity, innovation and digital technology.The agency is managed in a collaborative way by an executive leadership team, with Cátia de Sousa as MD, focused on integration, speed, cost efficiencies and world class solutions delivery with strong local relevance.In 2020, after a very challenging year for all sectors, Create Mozambique was the most awarded advertising agency in the country: In the Loeries, the International Festival of Africa and the Middle East, the agency brought a prize to Mozambique - a Bronze, in the category Shared Value - which awarded a very special project, Cerveja Impala, an initiative that involves impacting small farmers in their local communities. And because advertising has a universal language, also at the Lusophone Creativity Awards in Lisbon, the Mozambican agency left its mark by winning 11 awards, including a Grand Prix.Create Mozambique's 25 years are thus celebrated, with energy, with versatility and with the ambition to grow.Create Mozambique is an award-winning advertising agency with a long history in Mozambique. It was founded in 1996 as Pangolim Publicidade, became an Ogilvy affiliate in 1997 trading as Ogilvy Mozambique and was relaunched in 2018 as Create to deliver class-leading communications solutions with strong local relevance for brands through an integrated approach.Create Mozambique is a Dentsu partner.