Advertising Company news Mozambique

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Create is the most awarded advertising agency in Mozambique

26 Feb 2021
Issued by: Dentsu
After a tough year, such as 2020, in which the national market surpassed several social and economic challenges, Create Mozambique was the most awarded advertising agency in Mozambique.

In a year characterised by constant challenges, Create Mozambique was the only Mozambican agency that won an award at The Loeries, the International Festival of Africa and Middle East, with a very special project: Impala, an initiative that involves local communities impacting 7,500 small farmers. Create took home the Bronze award in the Shared Value category.

And because advertising has a universal language, at the Lusophone Creativity Awards, the Mozambican agency left its mark by winning eight awards:

Silver

2M – Number One – Production – Best Use of Adapted Soundtrack

Castle Lite – Desliza – Production – Best Use of Adapted Soundtrack

2M – Repositioning – Design - Rebranding

2M – Dia do Emoji – Social Media – Isolated Post

Gold

2M – Number One – Social Media – Best Use of Digital Influencers

2M – Cenas que Valem Ouro – Social Media – Best Use of Social Media in real time 

2M – Vibes de Quarentena – Social Media – Best Use of Social Media in crisis

Grand Prix 

2M – Coleção +258 – Public Relations – Effectiveness in lifestyle and fashion campaign

It’s important to mention that the Lusophone advertising world is made up of the Portuguese-speaking countries namely Mozambique, Angola, Cape Verde, Brazil and Portugal, Create Mozambique was in second place in the final placement, only behind the Portuguese agency FCB Lisbon.

Such an achievement could only be possible with the trust and complicity that exists between the advertising agency and all its clients and partners. In the words of its general manager, Cátia de Sousa: “Create Mozambique thanks its wonderful clients and partners for the opportunity to be able to create without limits. We are very proud of the 22 years of fresh and renewed relationships we have with our clients, especially with Cervejas de Moçambique for trusting us and for having the courage to allow us develop campaigns with an impact based on innovation and irreverence.”

2021 will be a special year, in which Create Mozambique will celebrate its 25 years of market presence and is ready for many more achievements and challenges 

About Create Moçambique

Create Mozambique is an award-winning advertising agency with a long history in Mozambique. It was founded in 1996 as Pangolim Publicidade, became part of Ogilvy in 1997, was renamed Ogilvy Mozambique in 2004 and relaunched in the market in 2018 as Create to respond to the rapidly changing media landscape and the needs of our customers, who seek creative solutions based on integrated actions.

Create Mozambique is a partner of the Dentsu Group. 

Contacts:

Cátia de Sousa –  general manager 
zm.oc.etaerc@asuosed.aitaC
+258 82 316 4100
www.create.co.mz

Dentsu
We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
Comment

Related

DentsuWinning the future3 days ago
DentsuThe past, the present and the yet-to-come18 Feb 2021
DentsuServicing a divided market15 Feb 2021
DentsuFoxP2 ranks as number 1 agency two years running9 Feb 2021
DentsuYesterday, today, tomorrow...4 Feb 2021
DentsuTrack-and-trace apps: a new world for data privacy21 Dec 2020
DentsuDentsu SA wins 4 Golds at the #AssegaiAwards20208 Dec 2020
DentsuIs Black Friday 2020 cancelled?4 Nov 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz