Create is the most awarded advertising agency in Mozambique

In a year characterised by constant challenges, Create Mozambique was the only Mozambican agency that won an award at The Loeries
, the International Festival of Africa and Middle East, with a very special project: Impala, an initiative that involves local communities impacting 7,500 small farmers. Create took home the Bronze award in the Shared Value category.
And because advertising has a universal language, at the Lusophone Creativity Awards
, the Mozambican agency left its mark by winning eight awards:Silver
2M – Number One – Production – Best Use of Adapted Soundtrack
Castle Lite – Desliza – Production – Best Use of Adapted Soundtrack
2M – Repositioning – Design - Rebranding
2M – Dia do Emoji – Social Media – Isolated PostGold
2M – Number One – Social Media – Best Use of Digital Influencers
2M – Cenas que Valem Ouro – Social Media – Best Use of Social Media in real time
2M – Vibes de Quarentena – Social Media – Best Use of Social Media in crisisGrand Prix
2M – Coleção +258 – Public Relations – Effectiveness in lifestyle and fashion campaign
It’s important to mention that the Lusophone advertising world is made up of the Portuguese-speaking countries namely Mozambique, Angola, Cape Verde, Brazil and Portugal, Create Mozambique was in second place in the final placement, only behind the Portuguese agency FCB Lisbon.
Such an achievement could only be possible with the trust and complicity that exists between the advertising agency and all its clients and partners. In the words of its general manager, Cátia de Sousa: “Create Mozambique thanks its wonderful clients and partners for the opportunity to be able to create without limits. We are very proud of the 22 years of fresh and renewed relationships we have with our clients, especially with Cervejas de Moçambique for trusting us and for having the courage to allow us develop campaigns with an impact based on innovation and irreverence
.”
2021 will be a special year, in which Create Mozambique will celebrate its 25 years of market presence and is ready for many more achievements and challenges About Create Moçambique
Create Mozambique is an award-winning advertising agency with a long history in Mozambique. It was founded in 1996 as Pangolim Publicidade, became part of Ogilvy in 1997, was renamed Ogilvy Mozambique in 2004 and relaunched in the market in 2018 as Create to respond to the rapidly changing media landscape and the needs of our customers, who seek creative solutions based on integrated actions.
Create Mozambique is a partner of the Dentsu Group. Contacts:
Cátia de Sousa – general manager zm.oc.etaerc@asuosed.aitaC
+258 82 316 4100www.create.co.mz