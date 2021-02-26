Create is the most awarded advertising agency in Mozambique

After a tough year, such as 2020, in which the national market surpassed several social and economic challenges, Create Mozambique was the most awarded advertising agency in Mozambique.

In a year characterised by constant challenges, Create Mozambique was the only Mozambican agency that won an award at, the International Festival of Africa and Middle East, with a very special project: Impala, an initiative that involves local communities impacting 7,500 small farmers. Create took home the Bronze award in the Shared Value category.And because advertising has a universal language, at the, the Mozambican agency left its mark by winning eight awards:2M – Number One – Production – Best Use of Adapted SoundtrackCastle Lite – Desliza – Production – Best Use of Adapted Soundtrack2M – Repositioning – Design - Rebranding2M – Dia do Emoji – Social Media – Isolated Post2M – Number One – Social Media – Best Use of Digital Influencers2M – Cenas que Valem Ouro – Social Media – Best Use of Social Media in real time2M – Vibes de Quarentena – Social Media – Best Use of Social Media in crisis2M – Coleção +258 – Public Relations – Effectiveness in lifestyle and fashion campaignIt’s important to mention that the Lusophone advertising world is made up of the Portuguese-speaking countries namely Mozambique, Angola, Cape Verde, Brazil and Portugal, Create Mozambique was in second place in the final placement, only behind the Portuguese agency FCB Lisbon.Such an achievement could only be possible with the trust and complicity that exists between the advertising agency and all its clients and partners. In the words of its general manager, Cátia de Sousa: “.”2021 will be a special year, in which Create Mozambique will celebrate its 25 years of market presence and is ready for many more achievements and challengesCreate Mozambique is an award-winning advertising agency with a long history in Mozambique. It was founded in 1996 as Pangolim Publicidade, became part of Ogilvy in 1997, was renamed Ogilvy Mozambique in 2004 and relaunched in the market in 2018 as Create to respond to the rapidly changing media landscape and the needs of our customers, who seek creative solutions based on integrated actions.Create Mozambique is a partner of the Dentsu Group.Cátia de Sousa – general manager+258 82 316 4100