LG to unveil first indoor gardening appliance at CES 2020

LG Electronics (LG) is tapping into the booming indoor gardening movement with the launch of its first home gardening appliance, set to be unveiled at CES 2020 in Las Vegas this week. The built-in column-type gardening appliance employs advanced light, temperature and water control, convenient all-in-one seed packages and a growth-monitoring app to help users cultivate greens inside their own homes.

Intelligent tech

Designed for the millions of consumers worldwide who want the peace of mind knowing exactly what’s in their food and where it comes from, the new appliance cultivates fresh herbs and vegetables all year-round, perfect for urban dwellers or anyone interested in pursuing a healthier, greener lifestyle.“With more and more consumers these days living vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, it was important for us to contribute to this trend,” says Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance and Air Solution Company.Utilizing flexible modules, the indoor veggie cultivator replicates optimal outdoor conditions by precisely matching the temperature inside the insulated cabinet with the time of day. LED lights, forced air circulation and wick-based water management allow seeds to transform quickly into ingredients.The advanced gardening system is capable of holding up to 24 all-in-one seed packages, enough for a family of four to enjoy the benefits of a wide range of home-grown edibles.According to LG, a key component of the automated gardening solution is the company's non-circulating water supply technology, which evenly distributes the exact amount of water that plant packages require. This core technology prevents algae growth and inhibits unpleasant odours for a clean and hygienic environment where safe, natural herbs and leaf vegetables can grow.A companion smartphone app helps users manage and monitor their plants, offering useful guidance at each step along the way to ensure a successful harvest every time. The all-in-one seed packages containing seeds, peat moss and fertiliser, are designed for immediate planting. Initial packages will include 20 different varieties including romaine and other types of lettuce, arugula, chicory and basil.