Dis-Chem refines DeliverD 60-minute delivery service

18 Apr 2023
Dis-Chem Pharmacies has added additional features to its DeliverD on-demand 60-minute delivery service.
Source: Dis-Chem
Source: Dis-Chem

In a bid to boost the platform's convenience offering, customers now have the option of scheduling deliveries by selecting their preferred delivery times in hourly increments. The pharmacy retailer has also improved DeliverD's product selection.

When DeliverD was piloted in mid-2021, customers originally had access to a range of 7,000 items across health, nutrition, beauty, cosmetic and electrical products. This has now been extended to 10,000 items, giving shoppers access to more product options per category. Furthermore, Dis-Chem Benefit Card loyalty programme members are now able to earn points from purchases.

Saul Saltzman, managing director at Dis-Chem, comments, “The pilot phase was extremely successful, and we used it as an opportunity to fine-tune the service and align it with specific customer requirements. These changes result from a constant review of the locations, product availability and a growing demand from customers which has seen a 136% increase in sales revenue in the last 12 months.

“This is a clear indicator of the inherent value in DeliverD as a delivery service focusing on convenience.”

Dis-Chem says that locations have been optimised and DeliverD is now available to customers situated within 10km of the following stores:

Kwa-Zulu Natal: Ballito Junction, Cornubia, Hillcrest, La Lucia Mall, Pavilion and Watercrest Mall.

Gauteng: Benmore, BluBird, Boksburg, Brooklyn, Carlswald, Castle Gate, Centurion, Cresta, Farrarmere, Ferndale, Fourways, Jean Avenue, Killarney, Linksfield, Lynnwood Lane, Mall of Africa, Montana, New Market, Nicolway, Northgate, Olympus, Park Meadows, Roodepoort, Sunninghill, Waterkloof, Wonderboom and Woodmead.

Western Cape: Cape Gate, Cavendish, Century City, Die Boord, George Mall, Paarl, Sea Point, Somerset West, Table Bay and Willowbridge.

Dis-Chem’s app can be downloaded or updated from Google Play, Apple App stores or the Hauwei store.

online retail, Dis-Chem, grocery delivery, pharmacy retail, Saul Saltzman, quick commerce

