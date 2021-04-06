Takealot competitor Everyshop officially launches

#EcommerceDay2021: Paving the way for growth beyond Covid-19 Digitalmall.com's Yaron Assabi weighs in on the encouraging growth of e-commerce in SA and what's needed to take it to the next level...

Nationwide logistics infrastructure

#EcommerceDay2021: How the industry is poised to evolve after receiving a shot of adrenalin WATCH: uAfrica's Anita Erasmus and Jaco Roux unpack how Covid-19 has affected the business, the impact of the AfCFTA on e-commerce and the need for sustainable development within the industry...

Everyshop is part of Pepkor's JD Group, the operator of local retail chains like Russels, Bradlows, HiFi Corporation and Incredible Connection. The marketplace has been described as a likely Takealot competitor, with an extensive product range spanning electronics and appliances, furniture, fashion, beauty, fitness, DIY and more."At Everyshop, we love brands and we know our shoppers do too, that’s why we’ve created a platform that houses the world’s leading brands such as Nike, Apple, Revlon, Samsung and many more. Everyshop also supports new South African entrepreneurs and already includes a wide range of local brands such as Me&B, The T-shirt Bed Co. and Move Pretty, to name a few," Everyshop said in a statement.According to JD Group, the new marketplace was designed to be mobile-first and easy to navigate, with a tailored departmental shopping experience that addresses very specific consumer needs, such as 'Work from home', 'Enjoy the ultimate entertainment experience' and 'Achieve the latest on-trend fashion and beauty look'.The marketplace boasts a nationwide distribution network that includes two dedicated fulfilment centres and 15 large-scale distribution centres, and promises customers fast and affordable fulfilment across categories – from small high-value goods to large items like appliances and furniture.One of the next steps for Everyshop includes the onboarding of approved retailers as marketplace partners to further enhance its merchandise offering.Peter Griffiths, chief executive officer at the JD Group, commented, “JD Group, a division of Pepkor Holdings, already offers extensive online shopping to South African consumers through its retail brands that include Incredible Connection, HiFi Corp, Bradlows, Rochester and Sleepmasters. Immense know-how, e-commerce and logistics capabilities and infrastructure have been built up to provide world-class online shopping experiences with swift and efficient delivery options."With the support of our existing retail businesses we have partnered with some of South Africa's most well-known and loved brands across a number of industries including specialist electronics and appliances, furniture, fashion, footwear and DIY to deliver true value to the South African shopper."Griffiths added, "We are proud to be part of Pepkor Holdings with its many trusted brands and combined we are a diversified retailer of clothing, footwear, furniture, household appliances and consumer electronic goods. Now even more is offered with Everyshop - our brand new online platform."As part of the official launch, Everyshop is offering customers who register a R100 discount code towards their first purchase of R500 or more.