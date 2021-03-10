E-commerce Interview South Africa

#EcommerceDay2021: How the industry is poised to evolve after receiving a shot of adrenalin

10 Mar 2021
In the fourth and final episode of our E-commerce Focus geared towards the launch of E-commerce Day on Wednesday, 10 March 2021, we chat to Anita Erasmus and Jaco Roux, who are the business manager and technical director (respectively) of uAfrica, an e-commerce tool provider assisting companies with streamlining order fulfilment and shipping processes. They share what their company focus is, how Covid-19 has affected the business, as well as the impact of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement on e-commerce and the need for sustainable development within the industry.


The inaugural E-commerce Day launches on 10 March 2021, with a special editorial focus on Bizcommunity for the week. E-commerce Day is an initiative by ecommerce.co.za.
