Energy and Africa Month unite: Public Sector Leaders (PSL) May edition out now

19 May 2021
Issued by: Topco Media
It is a busy month for our public sector leaders with our president having participated in the Friends of Multilateralism's roundtable, on the work of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response and the nation commemorating both Energy and Africa Month.
Get your free digital copy of Public Sector Leaders (PSL) April edition - out now!

Human rights and constitutional democracy are the golden threads which run through this bumper April edition of Public Sector Leaders...

Issued by Topco Media 15 Apr 2021


In his recent letter to the country – From the Desk of the Presidency – our president also celebrates the freedom of the press in South Africa and commends our journalists for their commitment to democracy, weeding out corruption and exercising freedom of speech without fear or favour: “As a society, let us continue to work together to jealousy safeguard our country’s media freedom. It was hard won and without it, we cannot hope to flourish,”
– H.E. Ramaphosa

The month of May celebrates Workers’ Day in South Africa. Our nation recognises this day, since the elections of 1994, as a celebration of workers’ rights and as a reminder of the critical role that trade unions, the Communist Party and other labour organisations played in the fight against Apartheid. Worker’s Day holds much cultural significance for our nation and the sacrifices that have been made surrounding employment standards. And even though it fell on a weekend this year, there’s still tons to look out for the rest of the month.

May is, additionally, Africa Month and we’ll be celebrating Africa Day on 25 May, as we look back at all the strides made by the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) the precursor to the African Union (AU). The establishment of this organisation marked the continent of Africa as a pioneer in focusing on continental unity and encouraging nation building behaviour.

African unity and building our nation are, therefore, the underpinning themes running through this bumper May edition of Public Sector Leaders.


Inside this edition:

In this edition, we look at South Africa’s energy mix and the way forward for the country’s power supply. As our lead article, it gave us great pleasure to interview Prof. Sipho Mseleku, founder and chairperson of Pan-African investment company Sakhumnotho Group Holdings; as well as the organisation’s head of energy, Bradley Cerff. Continuing with the energy focus, we look at the energy mix in South Africa and celebrate Nelisiwe Magubane, chairperson of the Strategic Fuel Fund. Our regular feature “Trailblazers” features Kiren Maharaj, chairperson of the South African National Energy Association; and our public sector leader this month is newly appointed CEO of Sanbi (South African National Biodiversity Institute), Shonisani Munzhedzi. The regional focus is on KwaZulu-Natal and “In Other News”, we bring you up to date on progress with the free and fair local government elections happening this year


Whether you are in the public sector, the private sector, supply chain or an interested individual, PSL has something for you.

We hope you enjoy the read!

Keep your finger on the pulse! To stay in the loop on all current affairs, check out the May edition of the Public Sector Leaders publication on Issuu here.

For enquiries, regarding being profiled or showcased in the May edition of the Public Sector Leader publication, please contact national project manager Emlyn Dunn:

Telephone: 086 000 9590
Mobile: 072 126 3962
Email: az.oc.ocpot@nnud.nylme

Topco Media
DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
