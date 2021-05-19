Energy and Africa Month unite: Public Sector Leaders (PSL) May edition out now

Since the start of the pandemic in South Africa, many have been feeling isolated and stressed about the uncertainty of the times we live in. Kirsty Niehaus, the internal brand experience manager for Nando's South Africa, noticed that their employees were feeling the same way.ByEmily Stander
In a cautionary Sens announcement released on Tuesday, 18 May, South African wine, cider and spirits maker Distell said that Heineken N.V., the world's second-largest brewer, has approached the company regarding the potential acquisition of the majority of Distell's business.
It is a busy month for our public sector leaders with our president having participated in the Friends of Multilateralism's roundtable, on the work of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response and the nation commemorating both Energy and Africa Month.
In his recent letter to the country – From the Desk of the Presidency – our president also celebrates the freedom of the press in South Africa and commends our journalists for their commitment to democracy, weeding out corruption and exercising freedom of speech without fear or favour: “As a society, let us continue to work together to jealousy safeguard our country’s media freedom. It was hard won and without it, we cannot hope to flourish,” – H.E. Ramaphosa
The month of May celebrates Workers’ Day in South Africa. Our nation recognises this day, since the elections of 1994, as a celebration of workers’ rights and as a reminder of the critical role that trade unions, the Communist Party and other labour organisations played in the fight against Apartheid. Worker’s Day holds much cultural significance for our nation and the sacrifices that have been made surrounding employment standards. And even though it fell on a weekend this year, there’s still tons to look out for the rest of the month.
May is, additionally, Africa Month and we’ll be celebrating Africa Day on 25 May, as we look back at all the strides made by the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) the precursor to the African Union (AU). The establishment of this organisation marked the continent of Africa as a pioneer in focusing on continental unity and encouraging nation building behaviour.
African unity and building our nation are, therefore, the underpinning themes running through this bumper May edition of Public Sector Leaders.
Inside this edition:
In this edition, we look at South Africa’s energy mix and the way forward for the country’s power supply. As our lead article, it gave us great pleasure to interview Prof. Sipho Mseleku, founder and chairperson of Pan-African investment company Sakhumnotho Group Holdings; as well as the organisation’s head of energy, Bradley Cerff. Continuing with the energy focus, we look at the energy mix in South Africa and celebrate Nelisiwe Magubane, chairperson of the Strategic Fuel Fund. Our regular feature “Trailblazers” features Kiren Maharaj, chairperson of the South African National Energy Association; and our public sector leader this month is newly appointed CEO of Sanbi (South African National Biodiversity Institute), Shonisani Munzhedzi. The regional focus is on KwaZulu-Natal and “In Other News”, we bring you up to date on progress with the free and fair local government elections happening this year
Whether you are in the public sector, the private sector, supply chain or an interested individual, PSL has something for you.
We hope you enjoy the read!
Keep your finger on the pulse! To stay in the loop on all current affairs, check out the May edition of the Public Sector Leaders publication on Issuu here.
For enquiries, regarding being profiled or showcased in the May edition of the Public Sector Leader publication, please contact national project manager Emlyn Dunn:
