Energy and Africa Month unite: Public Sector Leaders (PSL) May edition out now

In his recent letter to the country –– our president also celebrates the freedom of the press in South Africa and commends our journalists for their commitment to democracy, weeding out corruption and exercising freedom of speech without fear or favour: "As a society, let us continue to work together to jealousy safeguard our country's media freedom. It was hard won and without it, we cannot hope to flourish,"– H.E. Ramaphosa

The month of May celebrates Workers' Day in South Africa. Our nation recognises this day, since the elections of 1994, as a celebration of workers' rights and as a reminder of the critical role that trade unions, the Communist Party and other labour organisations played in the fight against Apartheid. Worker's Day holds much cultural significance for our nation and the sacrifices that have been made surrounding employment standards.

May is, additionally, Africa Month and we'll be celebrating Africa Day on 25 May, as we look back at all the strides made by the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) the precursor to the African Union (AU). The establishment of this organisation marked the continent of Africa as a pioneer in focusing on continental unity and encouraging nation building behaviour.

In this edition, we look at South Africa's energy mix and the way forward for the country's power supply. The lead article features Prof. Sipho Mseleku, founder and chairperson of Pan-African investment company Sakhumnotho Group Holdings; as well as the organisation's head of energy, Bradley Cerff. Continuing with the energy focus, we look at the energy mix in South Africa and celebrate Nelisiwe Magubane, chairperson of the Strategic Fuel Fund. The regular feature "Trailblazers" features Kiren Maharaj, chairperson of the South African National Energy Association; and the public sector leader this month is newly appointed CEO of Sanbi (South African National Biodiversity Institute), Shonisani Munzhedzi. The regional focus is on KwaZulu-Natal.