There's nothing quite like a sho't left Mzansi!

With the upcoming school holidays, have you considered going on a short holiday getaway with your family? Worried it may cost you a fortune?

Well, Sho’t Left Travel Week may just make that much-needed break a reality. Running until 10 September, you could book an incredible deal of up to 50% now, and travel later.

This is an incredible way to explore and discover the beauty and diversity of different regions of your own country.

“The key words for this year’s Shot left Travel Week campaign is variety and affordability because we have all the experiences to allow you to fly or self-drive making our locations more accessible,” says Mashoto Mokgethi, head of domestic tourism at South African Tourism, which launched the Sho't Left campaign in 2012.

“This is, of course, a world in one country. With so many incredible destinations at your disposal, your getaway could be anything from soaking in a rooftop pool to soaking up breath-taking scenery on top of a mountain. If you ever thought travelling was beyond the boundaries of your wallet, now is your time to tap into your inner adventurer.

"Whether it's pristine beaches, majestic mountains, or untamed bush, Sho't Left Travel Week brings you enticing experiences that won't break the bank.”

The buy-now travel-later deal is also the perfect opportunity to buy that family member who loves travelling the perfect birthday gift - or book a Sho’t Left group travel deal for you and your friends and enjoy your next holiday together. This will definitely be an experience they will never forget!

Here are a few deals to wet your appetite:

Enjoy a 50% off saving at The Three Boutique Hotel and escape the ordinary. Tucked away in the heart of Cape Town, The Three Boutique has unparalleled views of Cape Town's three iconic mountains: Table Mountain, Lions Head and Devil's Peak. Bookings from R765pps.

Discover Sun City like a boss and escape to a world of luxury and opulence. This is the perfect destination to enjoy hot-air ballooning, spa treatments, and the valley of the waves. Bookings from R5010pp.

Book your getaway at Singa Town Lodge and enjoy 50% off on travel savings. While you’re at it you can discover the rich culture of Eastern Cape’s stunning architecture and enjoy the beach in Port Elizabeth close to the luxury accommodation. Bookings from R482pp.

Visit shotleft.co.za to bag your perfect holiday and start planning your next adventure today. It’s Your country. Enjoy it. Because nothing is more fun than a sho’t left.