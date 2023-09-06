Your free access to South African National Parks

In collaboration with TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa and First National Bank (FNB), South African National Parks (SANParks) is excited to announce the upcoming 18th annual South African National Parks Week, set to begin in just over a week. This week of free access will take place from 16 September 16 to 24 September, 2023.

SANParks general manager: media, PR and stakeholder relations, Rey Thakhuli said, “Under the established theme ‘Know Your National Parks’ the weeklong campaign encourages citizens through the #LiveYourWild campaign to visit a national park for free and be part of a world-wide campaign.

SANParks is striving to provide all South Africans with equal opportunities, and in line with our vision of a ‘A world class system of sustainable national parks reconnecting and inspiring society’, we want to inspire people to take pride in and to enjoy their national parks while spending time in nature.”

“The week in partnership with TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa and FNB is meant to cultivate a sense of pride in South Africa’s natural, cultural and historical heritage, protected by the national parks system which is the basis for the established theme ‘Know Your National Parks’. It’s important for South Africans to visit and know the importance of national parks.”

This year, SANParks will open the week in Kruger National Park. The feature element of this campaign is the free access granted to all South African day visitors carrying their official identity documents. Young persons under the age of 16 will be allowed free access without proof of identity.

The free access to the parks will not include accommodation and commercial activities in the park such as guided safaris in vehicles or guided walks. Entry to Namaqua National Park and Boulders Penguin Colony and the Cableway in Table Mountain National Park are not included in the free access.

Thakhuli said, “Every year SANParks aims to increase the number of citizens who are granted free access to national parks during this time. Since we started the programme in 2006, some 691,418 South Africans have been afforded the opportunity to enter national parks, and we want to see these numbers grow.”

SANParks encourages all South Africans and especially the youth of our country to diarise these dates and plan a visit to a national park nearby.

“The survival of the South African national parks system and our natural and cultural heritage lies in the people of South Africa,” concludes Thakhuli.