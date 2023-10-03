Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesNedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comeStudyThe Innovator TrustEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

HR & Management News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

HR & Management jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Why performance reviews are outdated and how to replace them

3 Oct 2023
Employee performance reviews, which are often linked to key performance indicators (KPIs), have been challenged by many human resources practitioners as an ineffective and stressful way of measuring employees' progress. An innovative approach suggests focusing on job outcomes, which are the actual achievements that employees are expected to produce, rather than on their input or activities. This can help employees align with the organisation's goals, take ownership of their work, and improve their performance.
Nicol Myburgh, HCM business unit head, CRS Technologies. Source: Supplied
Nicol Myburgh, HCM business unit head, CRS Technologies. Source: Supplied

“But while KPIs are geared to driving performance improvements, they are often perceived by employees as a ‘stick’ or form of punishment rather than a ‘carrot’ or motivator,” says Nicol Myburgh, HCM business unit head at CRS Technologies.

He cites various reasons for this view. “Employees often experience anxiety leading up to their performance evaluation, which tends to focus on past accomplishments rather than future development and growth."

Source: Supplied
EDC selects Synology for data management

10 hours ago

“Additionally, because performance reviews are a time-consuming exercise for both managers and employees, they are often conducted only once or twice a year. This means employees do not receive timely feedback and are thus unable to make immediate improvements or adjustments.”

Myburgh believes that rather than tracking employees’ performance through their input – as KPIs are specifically designed to do – companies should rather focus on their job outcomes.

Job outcomes are directly related

“These outcomes are directly related to the responsibilities and tasks outlined in an employee's job description and refer to the achievements the employee is expected to produce as a result of their work within the organisation.”

Consider a call centre agent, for example, whose job outcomes might include achieving two sales a day. How this target is achieved is up to the agent. KPIs such as the amount of time spent at their desk and the number of calls made during the day are irrelevant, if the required outcome of two sales is achieved.

“Defining and assessing job outcomes ensures that employees are aligned with the organisation’s strategic drivers,” Myburgh continues. “This helps them to know what is expected of them, take ownership for clarifying outcomes on projects, and make meaningful contributions to the company's success.”

But employees are human, after all, and there will invariably be occasions when an employee fails to meet the employer’s work performance standards, for various reasons. And while South Africa’s labour legislation does make provision for the dismissal of employees for poor work performance, this must be done in accordance with a fair and proper procedure.

Performance reviews are still relevant

This is where performance reviews can play an integral role, says Myburgh.

“They provide a formal record of the entire underperformance management process, in which employers assess the employee’s work, identify areas where they are falling short of expectations, and discuss strategies for improvement. Should further intervention be required, such as performance warnings or hearings, the documentation gathered during the performance review can be invaluable.”

Whether an organisation chooses to utilise performance reviews will depend on its culture, the industry in which it operates and its specific performance management needs. While the current trend is toward more agile feedback systems, performance reviews still have a role to play in many workplaces, Myburgh concludes.

NextOptions
Read more: Performance management, CRS Technologies, Nicol Myburgh

Related

Employers should shift focus from staff development to performance enhancement
Employers should shift focus from staff development to performance enhancement26 Sep 2023
Breastfeeding mothers at work: What legal protection is there?
Breastfeeding mothers at work: What legal protection is there?14 Sep 2023
Image source: Andrea Piacquadio from
Think twice before rage applying for those jobs28 Jun 2023
Image source: Getty Images
When employee background checks become an invasion of privacy13 Mar 2023
Image source: Olha Ruskykh from
Much ado about tattoos: Workplace rules10 Jan 2023
Source: © BrianJackson -
The way we work has changed. Has your performance management system kept up?14 Nov 2022
Image source: dotshock –
Can employees refuse to enter a workspace with unvaccinated co-workers?11 Jul 2022
Image source: © grazvydas –
Unpacking the unfathomable payslip4 Nov 2021

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz