Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesNedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AfriGISEasyDebitBizcommunity.comOmnisientDentsuPDCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Hardware News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

ICT jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


EDC selects Synology for data management

3 Oct 2023
The Electronic Document Center (EDC), a semi-government company under the Emirates Post Group, selected Synology to overhaul their data management infrastructure. This choice has directly led to an uptick in operational efficiency and has fostered enhanced collaboration.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

EDC is a key player in the Gulf region’s digital transformation and the company grappled with the challenge of managing a rapidly expanding volume of data while maintaining service continuity for their critical systems. By choosing Synology’s technology, EDC has effectively addressed this challenge, showcasing the power of strategic tech partnerships in overcoming operational obstacles.

Navigating Africa's channel ecosystem through innovation and partnership
Navigating Africa's channel ecosystem through innovation and partnership

By 20 Sep 2023

To address these critical requirements, EDC gradually deployed 12 units of the RS Series rackmount across 6 clusters, providing high-uptime storage for SMB shared folders. This deployment allows the organisation to significantly improve file access and management capabilities compared to their previous solution.

With two Synology RackStation units in an active-passive failover cluster configuration using Synology High Availability (SHA) there is seamless failover in case of hardware or network failures. This helped EDC maintain a steady workflow without interruption, maximising service uptime and increasing the reliability of their IT environment.

“We were looking for great reliability, quality, and support. Synology's solutions meet all of these criteria and more.” said Shereef Abbas, IT and security director at EDC. “With Synology, it allows us to expand our data management infrastructure without incurring significant additional costs. We are very happy with them.”

NextOptions
Read more: digital transformation, data centre, storage solutions, Synology

Related

Navigating Africa's channel ecosystem through innovation and partnership
Navigating Africa's channel ecosystem through innovation and partnership20 Sep 2023
South Africa's continued digital transformation needs industry expertise. Source: CX Insight/Unsplash
CSIR appoints panel to steer digital transformation30 Aug 2023
BMW IT Hub is the development arm of BMW Group. Source: LinkedIn
BMW appoints Thorsten Achenbach as director in IT Hub16 Aug 2023
Savvy businesses are achieving digital transformation with GIS
AfriGISSavvy businesses are achieving digital transformation with GIS30 Jun 2023
Huge growth for MyBroadband sponsored articles
Broad MediaHuge growth for MyBroadband sponsored articles23 May 2023
Covid-19 has driven digital transformation in higher education
Covid-19 has driven digital transformation in higher education13 Feb 2023
Tito Ribeiro, strategical content, networks, and digital transformation specialist discusses digital trends for 2023
7 digital trends and what they mean for 202311 Jan 2023
#BizTrends2023: Companies expected to play increasingly significant role in making the world a better place
#BizTrends2023: Companies expected to play increasingly significant role in making the world a better place9 Jan 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz