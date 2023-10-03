EDC selects Synology for data management

The Electronic Document Center (EDC), a semi-government company under the Emirates Post Group, selected Synology to overhaul their data management infrastructure. This choice has directly led to an uptick in operational efficiency and has fostered enhanced collaboration.

Source: Supplied

EDC is a key player in the Gulf region’s digital transformation and the company grappled with the challenge of managing a rapidly expanding volume of data while maintaining service continuity for their critical systems. By choosing Synology’s technology, EDC has effectively addressed this challenge, showcasing the power of strategic tech partnerships in overcoming operational obstacles.

To address these critical requirements, EDC gradually deployed 12 units of the RS Series rackmount across 6 clusters, providing high-uptime storage for SMB shared folders. This deployment allows the organisation to significantly improve file access and management capabilities compared to their previous solution.

With two Synology RackStation units in an active-passive failover cluster configuration using Synology High Availability (SHA) there is seamless failover in case of hardware or network failures. This helped EDC maintain a steady workflow without interruption, maximising service uptime and increasing the reliability of their IT environment.

“We were looking for great reliability, quality, and support. Synology's solutions meet all of these criteria and more.” said Shereef Abbas, IT and security director at EDC. “With Synology, it allows us to expand our data management infrastructure without incurring significant additional costs. We are very happy with them.”