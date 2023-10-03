Industries

Fredrik Nylander takes charge as Workday's VP for North emerging markets

3 Oct 2023
HR and finance enterprise cloud applications maker Workday has appointed previous senior VP of services, Fredrik Nylander, in the role of senior vice president of North and emerging markets. His jurisdiction will span across the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, South Africa, and the Nordics. Nylander's new position will see him reporting directly to Angelique de Vries-Schipperijn, the president of EMEA. Tasked with leading cross-functional teams across his region, Nylander's primary focus will be to support customers, stimulate business growth, and cultivate innovation within the organisation.
Fredrik Nylander. Source: Supplied
Fredrik Nylander. Source: Supplied

“We are lucky to have a leader of Fred’s calibre and experience rotate into Field Sales from the customer experience organisation,” said De Vries-Schipperijn. “We looked for a leader who could not only support the growth of our business in these countries but drive the engagement within our organisation. Fred’s deep knowledge of our solutions, vast experience as a leader in the industry, and proven commitment to promoting an inclusive culture make him the best fit for the role.”

Melon Mobile brings first fully digital eSIM to SA, CEO says innovation not done
Melon Mobile brings first fully digital eSIM to SA, CEO says innovation not done

By 1 day ago

“We have a great opportunity to bring the value of our solutions to these emerging markets, enabling organisations to become data driven as they move to and transform in the cloud,” said Nylander.

“The focus on expanding Workday’s global footprint has never been stronger. Our continuous innovation in artificial intelligence and machine learning, industry-leading customer satisfaction, and consistent execution put us in a great position to achieve that growth in this region.”

Nylander joined Workday in 2018 as Group Vice President Services EMEA, bringing a wealth of knowledge from over 25 years of experience in the tech industry. Prior to joining Workday, Nylander served as Microsoft’s Head of Services Sales for the APAC region. Prior to this, Nylander held senior leadership positions at SAP and Oracle, proving his strong capabilities in the application software industry.

