Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

LGJNPRMpact PlasticsNielsenIQDistellEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

CSI News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Shoprite launches new division focused on SMME development

22 Jun 2022
The Shoprite Group has launched a new business division, called Shoprite Next Capital, dedicated to capacitate and grow commercially-viable SMMEs.

Maude Modise (Shoprite), Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams (Department of Small Business Development) and Joseph Bronn (Shoprite). Source: Supplied
Maude Modise (Shoprite), Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams (Department of Small Business Development) and Joseph Bronn (Shoprite). Source: Supplied

The move is designed to further the Group’s efforts to give small suppliers access to its vast consumer market, in recognition of the fact that as drivers of growth, job creation and innovation, SMMEs are crucial to the recovery of the South African economy.

“With Shoprite Next Capital our aim is to further enhance the participation of small and emerging suppliers in our business. Our focus will be on their specific needs and how best we can assist them,” explains Maude Modise, GM for enterprise and supplier development at the Shoprite Group.

"This new division will provide SMMEs with easier entry into the Group’s retail market with direct access to buyers that understand their needs combined with personalised growth plans that will assist suppliers to scale up gradually,” continues Modise.


The Group says it aims to build sustainable relationships to develop, capacitate, sustain and grow small South African businesses, create jobs and increase localisation of goods.

Local tea brand crowned Food Lover's Market's new social enterprise supplier
Local tea brand crowned Food Lover's Market's new social enterprise supplier

17 May 2022


One-stop shop for SMMEs


Shoprite Next Capital will operate as a one-stop shop for SMME partners by providing marketing opportunities, working capital assistance, packaging and labelling support, data sharing, product range and geographic expansion, as well as possible private label partnerships.

“The Group has always partnered with small suppliers, but now we are giving them additional focus and allocating dedicated buyers, essentially creating a separate value chain to the bigger supply chain system,” says Modise.
NextOptions
Read more: Shoprite Group, small business, SMME development, enterprise development, supplier development

Related

Hacker group RansomHouse threatens to sell Shoprite data
Hacker group RansomHouse threatens to sell Shoprite data1 day ago
Source: Shoprite Group
Shoprite warns of suspected data breach13 Jun 2022
Gardener-turned-entrepreneur grows Black-owned coffee brand Sihle's Brew
Gardener-turned-entrepreneur grows Black-owned coffee brand Sihle's Brew10 Jun 2022
Oratile Kids' journey to the Clicks shelf
Oratile Kids' journey to the Clicks shelf27 May 2022
Source: Supplied
Shoprite establishes R8.9bn B-BBEE employee trust18 May 2022
Local tea brand crowned Food Lover's Market's new social enterprise supplier
Local tea brand crowned Food Lover's Market's new social enterprise supplier17 May 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz