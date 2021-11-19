Technology: healthcare enabler or disrupter?

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is the finance and healthcare editor at Bizcommunity.com. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits. Danette was editor and publisher of Advantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. Before her editorship, she was deputy-editor as well as freelancing for over a year on the publication before that. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B, in the fields of marketing, mining, disability marketing, advertising and media.