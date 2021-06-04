CRM, CX, UX Opinion South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Forbes Africa announces 30 Under 30 for 2021
    Showcasing the continent's talent pipeline, Forbes Africa has released its annual 30 Under 30 list, as a special June/July issue that's out on shelves now. It marks the seventh edition of the list featuring Africans under the age of 30 who are innovative entrepreneurs, tech geeks, sports stars and influential creatives leading a pandemic-hit Africa.
  • Mix 93.8FM and United Stations join forces
    United Stations has been appointed with immediate effect, as the exclusive national sales partner for Mix 93.8 FM, Johannesburg's favourite soundtrack of its most treasured hits, huge tunes and big personalities. Issued by United Stations
  • First Spur Drive Thru restaurant opens in SA
    Spur Steak Ranches has opened its first Spur Drive Thru restaurant in a bid to diversify its offering and appeal to customers looking for safe and more convenient ways to grab their favourite meals.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Customer service in the 4IR: What's changed?

4 Jun 2021
By: Alan Yates
Covid-19 lockdown escalated change; the most obvious of which is that digital meeting spaces have made access to sales and support teams for customers much easier; even though face-to-face meetings have not completely disappeared.
Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels

Many die-hards still prefer personal interaction in the real world, particularly in South Africa, as South Africans, by nature, are quite warm and value the one-on-one experience. In my experience, dealing with diagnostic equipment, this is particularly true of laboratory-based customers who truly value ‘hands on’ interaction and need a tactile experience with the equipment they use in order to feel that they understand it properly.

But whichever way our customers choose to interact with us is all part of a bigger picture, which has seen a shift in the way we achieve our ‘Holy Grail’: Customer Excellence.

One of the most notable shifts I have observed during the Covid crisis is that a coherent sales and service experience seems to be emerging. Cross-collaboration is happening more and more and internal silos are rapidly disappearing.

Better access to people and data


Increased accessibility has brought sales, service, marketing and support teams closer together and more predictive ways of working – as opposed to reactive methods – are taking centre stage. In terms of diagnostic equipment, for example, technology that allows for predictive maintenance and service is on the rise.
Redefining customer relationships in a digital world

In 2020, the global Covid-19 pandemic necessitated a significant - and lasting - shift in consumer behaviour from the interpersonal to online...

1 day ago


Predictive maintenance is a new way of working that uses big data to predict when components need to replaced, and pro actively have service teams at the ready to do the necessary maintenance on equipment before emergency intervention is needed. In this case, shared data gives rise to real-world collaboration in the customer’s best interests.

Sharing data and using it to action real solutions has become more of a natural conclusion in our current landscape. With digital communication applications, there is less need for people to board aeroplanes and fly to training sites all over the world. Distance learning modules have become the norm, both for sales teams and for customers. And a more open sharing of resources has seen companies changing from hierarchical models to network models, where silos and the divide between departments and business counterparts – even in other countries – have become significantly less prevalent.

Covid saw a marked rise in cross-country collaboration between subject-matter experts. Sharing of methodologies that have worked in other markets has become commonplace. And because the African business landscape has always been highly adaptive, collaboration on the continent was fast-tracked, even before Covid in many ways.

The global mindset has changed because of better access to people and data. And the big question we, as customer leads, are asking is, ‘How do we bring sales, service and the rest of the business together as one voice that stands completely for the customer, bridging gaps in communication pipelines, efficient service and proactive sales initiatives?’

More collaboration


If there were to be a buzzword for what 2020 and 2021 have brought us as teams, it would be 'collaboration'. In a world where physical distance has become necessary, collaboration is seeing internal and external teams come together more. We are all beginning to see a bigger picture when it comes to our customer’s interests. It is not so much just about selling any more as it is working towards one mutually beneficial goal.

As a B2B agent, it is in our best interests to work alongside our customers to reach their business goals. We can’t be short-sighted in terms of focusing purely on our bottom line.

Customer excellence in the new world means using big data and cross-team collaboration to put big-picture solutions into place. If we, as customer-facing institutions are going to succeed in our businesses, partnerships – between our internal departments, with our international counterparts and with our customers – are likely to be what drives us to achieving excellence in the long-term.

About the author

Alan Yates, customer excellence lead at Roche Diagnostics.
Comment

Read more: customer service, Customer experience, Fourth Industrial Revolution

Related

Converting the Covid crisis into digital opportunity2 days ago
4IR: Even with machines, humans will always be irreplaceable3 days ago
Humans trump chatbots for customer retention24 May 2021
The Fulfilment Summit set to go live this week24 May 2021
Harness the power of a UCX to meet modern customer demands18 May 2021
Covid-19 is giving us a new appreciation for physical shops14 May 2021
6 tips to improve retail loyalty and decrease competition14 May 2021
8 post-Covid grocery retail survival strategies13 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz