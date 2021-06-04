Magazines News South Africa

    Forbes Africa announces 30 Under 30 for 2021
    Showcasing the continent's talent pipeline, Forbes Africa has released its annual 30 Under 30 list, as a special June/July issue that's out on shelves now. It marks the seventh edition of the list featuring Africans under the age of 30 who are innovative entrepreneurs, tech geeks, sports stars and influential creatives leading a pandemic-hit Africa.
Mikateko Media acquires The Afropolitan

4 Jun 2021
Mikateko Media is the new owner and publisher of The Afropolitan. The agency takes over an established, well-run brand from Contact Media & Communications who successfully launched and ran the platform for just over 12 years.
“As a company we have refined our strategy and company offering to the market whilst being extremely proud of what we achieved with Afropolitan. We are excited for the new chapter in this brands journey with Mikateko Media. We couldn’t have wished for a more perfectly suited business to take over The Afropolitan,” says Sean Press and Donna Verrydt of Contact Media and Communications.

Starting with Issue 1, 2021, on shelf in August/September 2021, content in The Afropolitan will resonate with the re-booted mindset in South Africa and beyond. “Restarting a magazine during a worldwide pandemic – adapting to a reimagined normal – is no easy feat, but we are confident that our approach to content will be engaging, innovative and refreshing,” says Ingrid Jones, executive director of Content at Mikateko Media. “We can’t wait to connect the magazine with its readership once again.”

MM is expertly skilled in taking over magazines, which was proven when the agency won the publishing contract for Sawubona magazine in 2018. “Content, design and communication are our forte, having earned us numerous local and international industry awards over the years. We aim to follow through on excellent client service and give advertisers scope to re-imagine their brands with The Afropolitan,” adds Desireé Johnson, managing director at Mikateko Media.

Equally well-versed in digital communications, the agency is on a mission to breathe new life into the print magazine industry. “Our purpose is to deliver content to readers via mediums they enjoy, without being restricted to only one platform. By paying attention to the needs of our readers, we are able to connect with niche groups and, in turn, help advertisers reach a bespoke target audience,” concludes Johnson.
