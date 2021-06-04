Growth on the agenda: Tractor expands DOOH network with Sasol partnership

Leading independent media owner Tractor Outdoor has just concluded signage rights with Sasol Forecourts, expanding its nationwide outdoor footprint through an additional 100 digital screens. This move will take the media owner's total digital inventory count to 222 screens, meaning that its advertisers can now benefit from having access to the largest digital network in South Africa.

The power of dynamic DOOH: New Vaseline campaign delivers content that responds to the weather Tractor Outdoor recently partnered with Unilever brand Vaseline to launch an exciting new campaign, which used dynamic digital out of home media (DOOH) to serve relevant creative to audiences...

Remi Du Preez, commercial director at Tractor Outdoor, says: “Our intention is to aggressively expand our digital network over the next few months, and the Sasol Forecourts partnership forms a key part of our growth strategy.”He explains that despite Covid’s initial knock to the outdoor arena – with consumers required to stay at home in line with lockdown regulations – the industry has since experienced an encouraging recovery. “Interestingly, the pandemic has precipitated an acceleration in DOOH, as its dynamic format allows for increased flexibility in messaging.”Du Preez says that DOOH's real-time data allows advertisers to map and track audiences, making digital an appealing medium in a time where consumer movement may not be as predictable as it was pre-Covid.“Our advertisers are able to connect to the network using their own demand-side platforms (DSP), or make use of our in-house solution should they prefer. This allows an advertiser to serve campaigns to custom audiences based on specific locations that they’ve been shown to frequent. This movement data is then overlaid with Sasol’s retail point-of-sale data, creating a deep and holistic picture of a campaign’s impact, while providing clear metrics for success.”One hundred locations have been earmarked across Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria, with advertisers benefitting from the steady stream of traffic that petrol stations with convenience stores typically see. “We’re looking to provide a large and understood audience, with dwell time to our advertisers.”“With the addition of the Sasol network and the programmatic channels that we have created, advertisers are able to instantly serve dynamic marketing campaigns at scale – all of which can now be adjusted in accordance with real-time data,” explains Du Preez.Says Tilene Narainan of Sasol Retail: “Globally, businesses are moving towards innovative digital solutions that deliver a compelling and substantive value proposition, creating value for both the retailer and consumer.“Digital advertising screens and their dynamic content capabilities fit this narrative, with features such as the ability to livestream events, enablement of user generated content, countdown capabilities and location and weather-triggered analytics. These capabilities enable us to create an experience that is customised for both the advertiser and audience.“We look forward to this journey with Tractor Outdoor as our partners,” concludes Narainan.Established almost two decades ago, Tractor Outdoor is a national out of home (OOH) media owner, which specialises in connecting brands to consumers through its network of traditional and digital inventory, as well as its transit networks and ambient platforms. Tractor Outdoor owns one of the largest digital OOH networks in South Africa and is a member of Outdoor Measurement Council (OMC), Out of Home Media South Africa (OHMSA) and the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).