Although disruptive, most South Africans agree with the current (and extended) lockdown. Post the president's announcement on 9 April 2020, BMi Research conducted a survey using an online panel from Borderless Access*. A total of 509 people were interviewed nationally over the Easter Weekend. At least 95% of this sample agreed with the original 21-day lockdown and 89% agreed with the two-week lockdown extension.

About BMi Research

About Borderless Access

The Covid-19 virus continues to spread locally and globally as countries around the world struggle to 'flatten the curve'. Our president announced that the South African lockdown was having a positive impact in slowing the rate of infection and we must now 'sit tight' for a further two weeks of national lockdown. The survey also confirmed that sentiment towards the presidency is positive with an average 78.6% confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa post his latest address.The survey investigated the impact that the lockdown had on South Africa's Easter Weekend plans. At least 33% of those surveyed said they needed to cancel plans to spend time with their families. However, 33% said the lockdown extension had no impact on them at all. A total of 19% said they could not attend religious services and 15% needed to cancel travel plans, perhaps leading directly to fewer road accidents over the popular SA long weekend.This is the first Easter I can remember when we were not watching the death toll on our South African roads. Instead of watching the number of accidents on the evening news, South Africans entered the Easter Weekend with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address.With the Easter Un-Usual long weekend now behind us, we find ourselves entering a new world. As with many small businesses, BMi Research has been catalysed to make rapid changes, enabling staff to work from home and finding innovative ways to continue delivering market research solutions to our clients. Contact us for ongoing data and insight solutions.BMi Research is a long-standing full-service research house specialising in qualitative and quantitative research solutions. With multi-sector experience, the BMi Research team understands industrial and manufacturing research, wholesale to retail intelligence and shopper insights. Capable of delivering both tactical and strategic data through sophisticated reporting platforms, clients are able to realise the required return on research investment.Borderless Access Online Panel Solutions provides access to experiences of engaged consumers, driven by technology and community analytics. The consumers belong to hard-to-reach audiences and segments (consumers, B2B and specialist audiences, including healthcare) of the world's 'rapidly growing economies', including Brics, Mint, AP and MEA (currently 27 countries and growing).