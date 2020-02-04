Jenni-Ruth Coggin joins BMi Research as key account manager

BMi Research, a valued insights partner to blue chip companies, has appointed Jenni-Ruth Coggin as a key account manager.

Jenni-Ruth Coggin

az.oc.imb@innej

She has more than 17 years’ experience in the research sector, ranging from media and research executive positions to account manager, project implementation manager and account director roles working with heavyweight brands Absa, Pernod Ricard, Diageo, Colgate, Nando’s, Kraft Heinz, Woolworths, Unilever, Telkom and Barclays.This experience has augmented Coggin’s knowledge in both client services and project management, resulting in her holistic understanding of how companies can use research to operate more efficiently.Coggin will be responsible for new business development and acquisition, building client relationships as a trusted partner and advisor, producing quality research with strategic insights for BMi Research clients and working collaboratively with all other units across the business, specifically the customised insights team.She is passionate about research and consumer insights. Her approach aligns market strategies with consumer needs, supported by robust, relevant research that ensures actionable strategic insights.A key skill is her ability to transform data into engaging presentations that lead to evidence-based decisions and highly effective marketing plans.Coggin enjoys being able to have a positive impact on clients’ businesses through strategic marketing insights, as well as embracing the fresh challenges that market research constantly presents as a dynamic, changing discipline.“The market has changed dramatically in recent years, catalysed by the online and social media spaces,” says Coggin. “Today, marketers must put the end consumer at the heart of everything they do. On the one hand, the proliferation of media channels and increasing media consumption across multiple devices and platforms means it’s becoming harder for marketers to stand out. On the other hand, digital media – with its intuitive and enabling platforms – is enabling research marketers to reach clients and customers in a much more focused and cost-effective manner.“It is critical that marketers produce products and services that are relevant, convenient and innovative, and that researchers reflect this dynamic through agile, interactive methodologies that incorporate technical innovation and the ability to integrate multiple data streams into meaningful insights.”For more information on how BMi Research can partner you, contact Jenni ator 076 170 6989.