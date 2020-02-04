Kaya FM shakes up mid-day radio with seasoned broadcaster, Unathi Nkayi

Kaya FM names composer, performer, broadcaster and television producer Unathi Nkayi as the host of the newly revamped Monday-Thursday; 12-3pm slot, effective from 2 March 2020. On her new show Unathi will lead conversations that are attuned with the lives of Afropolitans, while continuing to serve listeners with the unique music offering that the Home of the Afropolitan is known for. Unathi's appointment comes in line with the station's commitment to leading new trends in broadcast media.

Unathi Nkayi

Nkayi makes her return to radio after a short hiatus. Her trajectory spans almost twenty years on the airwaves. Her recent time off radio saw her hostingpopular, while most fans know her as the beloved judge on Idols South Africa. Most recently, Nkayi released her memoir,(Sifiso Publishers), to critical acclaim. The book, which is co-authered by Kabomo Vilakazi, is an intimate look at the trials and triumphs of her life. In her book, she tells a story of how she is raised by Africa and living as a global citizen – which makes her a quintessential Afropolitan. The multi-talented powerhouse is an outlier in the entertainment industry and has stunned her audiences with her many hit singles includingwhich is currently on high totation.Nkayi is a Rhodes University Journalism and Drama graduate, and a University of Utrecht International Media Studies graduate.“I am deeply inspired to get to work with an on air team that I have admired and loved for years and to have a team that supports the vision of greatness. I look forward to having intergenerational conversations, cultural and musical exchanges but most importantly I look forward to learning from our listeners. To work at a station that truly celebrates the continent and everything Afropolitan can only be alchemy. Here is to a new dawn. Camagu! ” expressed Nkayi on on her new appointment at the station.This new show will grant us yet another opportunity to use our platform as a global instrument for the advancement of Africa-centric content, with a particular focus on the aspects of art, travel and lifestyle.Kaya FM 95.9 reflects the lives of the predominantly black, urban listener between the ages 25-49 living in Gauteng. The station broadcasts both music and talk. Kaya FM 95.9 broadcasts in English on the FM frequency signal 95(Dot)9, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The current listenership stands at 450,000 per average day and 762,000 per average seven days. The music format offers a diverse soulful mix of adult contemporary music to smoother sounds like R&B, World Music, Soul and Jazz. The station was recently named Station of the Year 2019 at the Liberty Radio Awards.