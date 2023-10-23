Industries

Under Armour app set to transform your apparel experience

23 Oct 2023
Under Armour has introduced a mobile application designed to cater to fitness enthusiasts, fashion-forward individuals, and deal seekers alike.
Image supplied
Image supplied

With over 6.3 billion smartphone users worldwide, the mobile app industry continues to thrive, and the Under Armour App is set to redefine the way you engage with your innovative apparel needs.

Today's smartphone users spend an astonishing three hours and ten minutes on their devices daily, with a staggering two hours and 51 minutes dedicated to using mobile apps, accounting for roughly 90% of smartphone usage.

The average person checks their phone an astounding 262 times per day, approximately once every 5.5 minutes. These statistics emphasise the pivotal role mobile apps play in our daily lives, especially in the realm of fashion and fitness.

Image supplied. Under Armour's new collection, Journey to compete launches today
Under Armour's Journey to Compete: Where emotion meets excellence

18 Jul 2023

Fashion and apparel are pivotal components of the FMCG industry, generating impressive revenue figures that are projected to grow by over 25% by 2027. This industry's success is driven by consumers' ever-increasing demand for quality products, backed by a global network of manufacturers and retailers.

In this competitive landscape, the success of a mobile app hinges on two key factors: 1) user downloads and 2) user engagement.

Features

Under Armour's app is poised to excel on both fronts, setting itself apart with the following five compelling features:

1. Exclusive gear and offers:

The Under Armour App provides users with access to a curated selection of exclusive gear and unbeatable offers that are available only through the app. Elevate your fashion and fitness game with items you won't find elsewhere.

2. No minimum spending required:

Unlike many other apps, the Under Armour App does not require a minimum spending threshold. Shop freely, whether you're browsing for essentials or treating yourself to something special.

3. Free delivery on all orders:

Enjoy the convenience of free delivery on every order when purchasing through the app. Your fashion and fitness needs are just a tap away, without the extra shipping costs.

4. MVP access:

Gain early access to Under Armour's sales and promotions, allowing you to snag the best gear and discounts before anyone else. Stay ahead of the game with MVP privileges.

5. Cross-platform availability:

The Under Armour App is available exclusively on Google Play and can be downloaded from the Apple Store, ensuring that users across both Android and iOS platforms can enjoy its benefits.

Whether you're a fitness enthusiast looking for the latest activewear or a fashion-forward individual seeking exclusive gear and offers, the Under Armour App is your gateway to a world of style, savings, and convenience.

