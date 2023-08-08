The ultimate PNA Christmas cheer gift guide!

Unwrap the magic of thoughtful and affordable presents.

The treats inside your Christmas socks might technically be from Father Christmas, but in reality, someone has to do all the shopping! While everyone enjoys unwrapping that big-wish item off the Christmas gift list, there is great pleasure in opening those small stocking-filler presents that are designed to make life a tad simpler — and more enjoyable. Since you'll have the entire family to buy for, it's essential to prioritise your budget. We've gathered the finest small gifts that are both delightful and affordable.

Discover our clever choices that make excellent small presents for young children, along with fun paint sets, crafts and colourful notebooks that serve as fantastic small gifts for older kids. When it comes to small gifts for the men in your life, don't overlook our rugby gifts and technology-related presents, among other options. And since it's important to get your home looking festive, we've included some Christmas decorations and gifts that promise to foster feelings of cheer, love and goodwill.

Get in the Christmas spirit

There is nothing quite like the Christmas enchantment – upgrade your 'elf-on-the-shelf' this year with a Keeleco elf that is 100% recycled! Get your little ones excited and crafty by writing letters to Santa and making DIY Christmas crackers.

Keeleco Danglies Elf and Santa, RSP R307.99 each. Available at selected PNA stores, while stocks last, prices may vary per store. Xmas Activity Book, RSP R133.99 | Letter to Santa Pack, RSP R73.99. Available at selected PNA stores, while stocks last, prices may vary per store. Santa Boppers, RSP R64.99 | Sequin Antlers, RSP R105.99 | Santa Glasses, RSP R89.99. Available at selected PNA stores, while stocks last, prices may vary per store. DIY Christmas Crackers, RSP R125.99. Available at selected PNA stores, while stocks last, prices may vary per store.

Stocking stuffers for little gents

Unwrap the joy with our selection of playful presents for boys, featuring scratch art, funky socks for a dash of style, and a children's toolbox that turns playtime into a hands-on exploration of creativity and building.

Scratch Art, RSP R131.99 each | Crazy Paint Sticks, RSP R133.99 | Sock Doctor Socks 2pc, RSP R99.99. Available at selected PNA stores, while stocks last, prices may vary per store. M&D Take-Along Tool Kit, RSP R308.99. Available at selected PNA stores, while stocks last, prices may vary per store.

Stocking stuffers for young fashionistas

Elevate the holiday sparkle for the little fashionistas with our enchanting gifts from the Top Model collection like this makeup colouring book with vibrant neon markers, encouraging creativity and glamour in every stroke.

Top Model Makeup, RSP R156.99 | Top Model Neon Duo Pens, RSP R115.99. Available at selected PNA stores, while stocks last, prices may vary per store.

Stocking stuffers for the moms who keep it all together

Gift the special moms in your life the joy of sophisticated organisation with our stylish matching notebook and pen sets, adding a touch of elegance to every thought and to-do list. Or, gift your mom a stunning planter! This thoughtful present is an expression of your appreciation for the nurturing she brings to the family.

Flourish Notebook, RSP R159.99 | Flourish Pen Set, RSP R175.99. Available at selected PNA stores, while stocks last, prices may vary per store. Mia Melange Large Planter Basket, RSP R529.99. Available at selected PNA stores, while stocks last, prices may vary per store.

Stocking stuffers for the stylish dad

Signature style for dads: elevate his writing experience with sleek and sophisticated pens. A Lamy pen for the discerning dad, combining functionality and style to make every note a statement of sophistication.

Lamy Pen, RSP R1298.99. Available at selected PNA stores, while stocks last, prices may vary per store.

Stocking stuffers for the rugby dad

Kick off Christmas with winning stocking stuffers for the rugby enthusiast in your life. From the Rassie Erasmus autobiography to a spirited Springboks notebook and rugby-themed socks, these gifts promise to keep the rugby passion alive and kicking post World Cup.

Rassie Autobiography, RSP R370.00 | Springbok Notebook, RSP R229.99 | Sock Doctor Rugby Socks, RSP R99.99 each. Available at selected PNA stores, while stocks last, prices may vary per store.

Stocking stuffers for the knitter

T-shirt yarn makes for amazing knitted or crocheted bags and rugs – gift the knitter in your life something new to try!

T-shirt Yarn, RSP R65.99 each | Knitting Needles, RSP R48.99. Available at selected PNA stores, while stocks last, prices may vary per store.

Stocking stuffers for the Cricut crafter

Add to the Cricut enthusiast in your life's collection. These fun metallic and glitter pens are great for Christmas crafting and no crafter can have too many tools! The Cricut Joy Carry Case is an essential spoil!

Cricut Glitter Gel Pens, RSP R209.99 | Cricut Metallic Markers, RSP R199.00. Available at selected PNA stores, while stocks last, prices may vary per store. Cricut Basic Tool Set, RSP R555.99. Available at selected PNA stores, while stocks last, prices may vary per store. Cricut Joy Carry Case, RSP R1249.00. Available at selected PNA stores, while stocks last, prices may vary per store.

Stocking stuffers for the artist in the family

From precision in every stroke with a high-quality pencil set to the rich and vibrant possibilities of oil paints and the ethereal beauty of watercolour pencils, these gifts are a masterpiece in themselves, perfect for the artist who brings imagination to life. The oil paint starter set is a great gift for anyone looking to find a new hobby!

Fabriano Ecoqua A4, RSP R172.99 | Marco Raffine Pencils, RSP R297.99. Available at selected PNA stores, while stocks last, prices may vary per store. PrimeArt Oil Paint Starter Set, RSP R371.00. Available at selected PNA stores, while stocks last, prices may vary per store. Derwent Inktense Wash Set, RSP R746.99. Available at selected PNA stores, while stocks last, prices may vary per store.

Stocking stuffers for the whole family

Christmas day is a special time for the family to spend it together – PNA has something for all of you to enjoy together. If you’re the gather-round-the-table type of family, this 3D wood project set is great fun for everyone to get stuck into. Or, if you’re an outdoorsy family, PNA stocks amazing beach fun gifts!

Crazy Crafts Landi 3D Wood Project, RSP R222.99. Available at selected PNA stores, while stocks last, prices may vary per store. Turtle Beach Ball, RSP R220.00. Available at selected PNA stores, while stocks last, prices may vary per store.

And to wrap it all up!

From festive prints to elegant ribbons and creative embellishments, these captivating presentations will turn every gift into a work of art, adding an extra layer of joy to the magic of giving this holiday season. And don't forget the Christmas crackers!