PNA aims to raise R2.5m for 2025 Funky Socks Day

PNA aims to raise R2.5m in its fourth annual Funky Socks Day. The initiative brings together customers, schools, and businesses to support four vital non-profit organisations, including Breadline Africa, CHOC-Childhood Cancer Foundation SA, Rally to Read, and Matla a Bana.

Image supplied.

The fundraising campaign runs from 18 July to 12 September 2025, concluding on PNA Funky Socks Day, Friday, 12 September 2025, when the nation is invited to show off their sticker and wear their funkiest socks in support of a meaningful cause, and share it to social media with #RockYourFunkySocks and #PNAFunkySocksDay.

For just R10 in South Africa and N$10 in Namibia, individual supporters can buy their PNA Funky Socks Day sticker in-store at any PNA store from 18 July 2025.

Companies and teams can also get involved by ordering bulk PNA Funky Socks Day stickers (minimum 100) online.

Every sticker sold for PNA Funky Socks Day contributes directly towards:

Breadline Africa’s mission is to create safe educational spaces where children can dream, play and learn - one child, one school, one hope-filled space at a time. With funds raised through PNA Funky Socks Day 2025, 50 educational resource packs will be delivered to children across some of South Africa’s most under-resourced communities. For many children, this will be the first time they have their very own pencil case and workbook, a small but powerful step towards building pride and confidence in their learning.

CHOC's mission is to walk alongside children and teenagers with cancer or a life-threatening blood disorder, as well as their families, many from underserved communities, through every stage of their journey. They offer practical support such as Care bags, accommodation, and transport, which helps ease the challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis. One of their most inspiring initiatives is the iPad Learning Programme, developed with iSchoolAfrica. This programme gives young patients not only the tools to continue learning during lengthy treatments but also a source of joy and distraction in an otherwise challenging time.

Rally to Read brings the gift of literacy to life in South Africa's most remote and under-resourced communities. They empower both teachers and parents to become champions of education. Through the delivery of essential learning materials, teacher training, and take-home literacy kits, Rally to Read opens doors to brighter futures for thousands of children who would otherwise be left behind.

Matla a Bana stands beside some of South Africa's most vulnerable children—those who have survived abuse. They strengthen the hands of the officers of the law who investigate child rape cases. At least 500 comfort packs will be provided to child victims during their first, often traumatic, visit to a police station or hospital. Each pack contains essentials like toiletries, snacks, and a soft toy—small, thoughtful items that bring a sense of safety, dignity, and reassurance in a moment of fear. These packs help turn a terrifying experience into one where a child feels seen, supported, and comforted.

How you can contribute: