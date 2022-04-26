Funk up your feet for a worthy cause - Funky Socks Day 2024

Breadline Africa will once again be teaming up with arts and stationery retailer, PNA for the Funky Socks Day campaign, aimed at raising funds to provide educational resources and stationery packs to pre-schools in vulnerable communities across the country.

Image: Supplied

Building on the success of raising R1m last year, which helped build schools and improve early childhood education, this year’s campaign is set to reach new heights - and all it takes is buying a R10 sticker. For every R1m raised, Breadline Africa can help 50 local pre-schools in need.

Last year, the campaign supported five ECD centres in the Western Cape, Gauteng, and Eastern Cape provinces. Funds were used to build two classrooms, an office, a sick bay, and toilet facilities for an ECD centre, providing crucial infrastructure to support early learning. This year, the campaign is set to reach children across the whole of South Africa and Namibia by providing resource-rich educational school packs, supporting the children in the schools it has built, and beyond.

How to get involved

Buy a sticker: Purchase a Funky Socks Day sticker for just R10 at any of the 129 PNA stores across 9 provinces nationwide.

Don your funky socks: Don’t have funky socks? No problem! Grab a pair of colourful socks, also available at PNA stores.

Share to social media: Spread the awareness and challenge your friends, co-workers, family to join you!

Show your support: On Friday, 13 September 2024, wear your funky socks and sticker to show your commitment to this worthy cause.



Sock Doctor pledge

The Sock Doctor has pledged to contribute 100% of the sales from two specific designs in their range to Breadline Africa; there are 3,000 pairs of these funky socks available in select PNA stores. Additionally, The Sock Doctor has pledged to donate more than 25,000 pairs of grey school socks to schools across the country. This partnership not only supports education but also ensures that children have the necessities to attend school comfortably.