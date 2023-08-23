Industries

Packaging Company news South Africa

A fit purpose packaging solution

23 Aug 2023
Issued by: Mpact Plastics
It is a fact that landfill sites are reaching capacity across South Africa and litter has literally become a blot on the landscape. However, the packaging industry has been tirelessly working at solutions to create an effective circular economy.
Neelin Naidoo, managing director, Mpact Plastics, said education and consumers’ nonchalant attitude towards waste disposal both play a significant role in land and air pollution. He said that Mpact Plastics has invested significantly in research and development over the last few years to create packaging products which supports a circular economy. “At Mpact we are producing innovative packaging products which are fit for purpose and designed for recyclability,” said Naidoo.

Mpact’s Integrated Moulded Handle (IMH™) product is one such innovative packaging solution which provides consumers with a recycling friendly alternative to clip-on or inserted handles that requires separation prior to recycling, or extrusion blow moulded handles. “This 100% recyclable IMH™ packaging solution, which can be made with recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) content, meets the growing legislative pressure of prioritising environmental benefits,” said Naidoo.

The South African government’s implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation under Section 18 of the Waste Management Act, defines producers as packaging manufacturers, brand owners, retailers in the case of house brands and importers of goods contained in packaging. “Therefore, the afterlife of packaging products must be mindfully considered as responsible waste management is now the responsibility of everyone in the value chain. It is imperative that we educate customers and consumers about the role they play in closing the loop in the circular economy.

Considering our customer, their products, and the environment
Considering our customer, their products, and the environment

“Our IMH™ technology allows customers to not only meet environmental standards, but to exceed the legislative demands. Offering exceptional clarity and recyclability, brands can contribute towards South Africa’s well-established polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle-to-bottle recycling stream – a great alternative to other packaging mediums that do not enjoy strong recycling status, do not have approved food grade recyclate content or where component separation of various polymers is necessary,” Naidoo explained.

Patented by Licensor, Integrated Plastics of Australia, the IMH™ bottles can be widely used by the beverage, personal care, chemical and homecare markets, with the assurance that PET and rPET have the relevant degree of chemical resistance for most applications.

Mpact Plastics
Welcome to Mpact Plastics, a leading producer of rigid plastic packaging and cling film in southern Africa.
