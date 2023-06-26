Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Mpact PlasticsMeltwaterInsight SurveyDistellStilesHoorah DigitalCatchwordsPerfect WordProvantageOLC Through The Line CommunicationsMullen Lowe South AfricaMpactEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Packaging Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Considering our customer, their products, and the environment

26 Jun 2023
Issued by: Mpact Plastics
We view packaging intelligently and encourage our customers to do the same.
Considering our customer, their products, and the environment

Since all of us in the value chain are responsible for the afterlife of packaging, it is easier to start with the design of the product.

Sustainable packaging starts with the design

We have designed and developed more than 150 generic products that are fit for purpose.

Our expert Mpact Plastics Innovation and Design teams are able to engage and guide our customers through the generic design to remain within the parameters of ‘designing for recyclability’ in order to achieve an optimal recycling rate. This in turn, assists the brands to also move towards full extended producer responsibility (EPR) compliance.

Customers benefit from generic design

The environmental cost associated with producing multiple moulds is naturally eliminated. A converter can also offer the generic item to a range of brands, allowing them to contribute to larger volumes and lower carbon footprint through more streamlined production processes.

Also, due to economies of scale, generic packaging is more cost-effective to produce as production costs are minimised by fewer mould and material changes in the converter’s factory.

Generic products also prevent stock shortages, have shorter production lead times and improve cash flow due to more frequent, smaller order volumes.

Considering our customer, their products, and the environment
Considering our customer, their products, and the environment
Considering our customer, their products, and the environment
Considering our customer, their products, and the environment


NextOptions
Mpact Plastics
Welcome to Mpact Plastics, a leading producer of rigid plastic packaging and cling film in southern Africa.



Related

The things we take for granted
Mpact PlasticsThe things we take for granted3 days ago
We've extended the Octagon range
Mpact PlasticsWe've extended the Octagon range11 May 2023
What is the next smarter, sustainable packaging item that we can offer you?
Mpact PlasticsWhat is the next smarter, sustainable packaging item that we can offer you?12 Apr 2023
Plastics Design Centre - Providing Mpact customers with innovative, sustainable packaging design
Mpact PlasticsPlastics Design Centre - Providing Mpact customers with innovative, sustainable packaging design5 Apr 2023
You simply won't know until you've trialled it
Mpact PlasticsYou simply won't know until you've trialled it6 Mar 2023
Create something good, pack it in Octagon
Mpact PlasticsCreate something good, pack it in Octagon16 Feb 2023
What's going on in our factories?
Mpact PlasticsWhat's going on in our factories?9 Feb 2023
What is 'customised generic packaging'?
Mpact PlasticsWhat is 'customised generic packaging'?27 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz