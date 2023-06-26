Considering our customer, their products, and the environment

We view packaging intelligently and encourage our customers to do the same.

Since all of us in the value chain are responsible for the afterlife of packaging, it is easier to start with the design of the product.

Sustainable packaging starts with the design

We have designed and developed more than 150 generic products that are fit for purpose.

Our expert Mpact Plastics Innovation and Design teams are able to engage and guide our customers through the generic design to remain within the parameters of ‘designing for recyclability’ in order to achieve an optimal recycling rate. This in turn, assists the brands to also move towards full extended producer responsibility (EPR) compliance.

Customers benefit from generic design

The environmental cost associated with producing multiple moulds is naturally eliminated. A converter can also offer the generic item to a range of brands, allowing them to contribute to larger volumes and lower carbon footprint through more streamlined production processes.

Also, due to economies of scale, generic packaging is more cost-effective to produce as production costs are minimised by fewer mould and material changes in the converter’s factory.

Generic products also prevent stock shortages, have shorter production lead times and improve cash flow due to more frequent, smaller order volumes.



