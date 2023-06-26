8 tips for successful retail training

A retail business is only as good as its employees. Essentially it is staff who represent the brand since they are on the front lines dealing with customers.

Image source: Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels

While some business owners might shirk investing in workers to save money, they do so at their peril. With so much competition in the retail space, even the hint of sloppy service will drive consumers elsewhere.

This makes retail training a priority in any firm, particularly in light of customers wanting more choice in how they make their purchases. Today’s employee needs to be as proficient in e-commerce as they are in the physical store, and this requires a commitment to upskill them.

We at New Leaf Technologies have decades of experience in retail training, and over the years have arrived at some basics all businesses should adhere to.

Below are our top tips for business owners, managers and learning professionals in the sector: