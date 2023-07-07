Liqui Fruit's new fresh, modern packaging design launches

Liqui Fruit has launched its new packaging design, featuring a fresh and modern look.

The journey to the new design began in 2021 when Liqui Fruit’s brand team initiated a comprehensive research project to assess its visual equity and identify growth opportunities.

The feedback from consumer research played a vital role in shaping the new design, with a focus on improving visibility and findability without compromising the brand's signature burst of fruit, vibrant colours and refreshment cues.

Consumer feedback

One of the prominent features of the new design is a fresh white background that spans across the centre of the pack, framing the iconic Liqui Fruit logo across all the variants.

The research showed that this change enhances the visibility of the fresh fruit image and facilitates easy identification of the desired flavour.

Consumer feedback also indicated that the new design conveys associations of quality and refreshment, making it stand out as the most unique among the options presented.

The revamped packaging aims to enhance shelf stand-out, highlight the freshness of real fruit ingredients, and provide better differentiation between flavours while maintaining the distinctive assets that people know and love.

The packaging material also has renewable resources to promote lower waste and reduce carbon footprint, in line with Liqui Fruit's commitment to sustainability.

A trend-setting juice

"Liqui Fruit has a rich legacy of flavour innovation and packaging formats – it's our responsibility to continue communicating in more meaningful and relevant ways to the consumers that we serve,” says Lindiwe Gumede, marketing director for beverages at PepsiCo SA.

She adds that Liqui Fruit is a trend-setting juice that came up with many firsts.

“We needed to just refresh while staying true to our pioneering spirit.

“The new packaging design reflects our dedication to delivering quality and refreshing fruit juices that South Africans have come to love and trust."

The packaging refresh is a staggered launch.