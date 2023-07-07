Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DistellOnPoint PRBrand InfluenceBrandMappdmg events AfricaWunderman ThompsonSmart MediaBataGrey AfricaMpact PlasticsMeltwaterEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Packaging News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Liqui Fruit's new fresh, modern packaging design launches

7 Jul 2023
Liqui Fruit has launched its new packaging design, featuring a fresh and modern look.
Image supplied. Liqui Fruit has launched its new packaging design, featuring a fresh and modern look
Image supplied. Liqui Fruit has launched its new packaging design, featuring a fresh and modern look

The journey to the new design began in 2021 when Liqui Fruit’s brand team initiated a comprehensive research project to assess its visual equity and identify growth opportunities.

The feedback from consumer research played a vital role in shaping the new design, with a focus on improving visibility and findability without compromising the brand's signature burst of fruit, vibrant colours and refreshment cues.

Consumer feedback

One of the prominent features of the new design is a fresh white background that spans across the centre of the pack, framing the iconic Liqui Fruit logo across all the variants.

The research showed that this change enhances the visibility of the fresh fruit image and facilitates easy identification of the desired flavour.

Consumer feedback also indicated that the new design conveys associations of quality and refreshment, making it stand out as the most unique among the options presented.

The revamped packaging aims to enhance shelf stand-out, highlight the freshness of real fruit ingredients, and provide better differentiation between flavours while maintaining the distinctive assets that people know and love.

The packaging material also has renewable resources to promote lower waste and reduce carbon footprint, in line with Liqui Fruit's commitment to sustainability.

Sonia Correia, Integer\Hotspot’s Lead Strategist
Product packaging is not just a container, it's a showcase

By 1 day ago

A trend-setting juice

"Liqui Fruit has a rich legacy of flavour innovation and packaging formats – it's our responsibility to continue communicating in more meaningful and relevant ways to the consumers that we serve,” says Lindiwe Gumede, marketing director for beverages at PepsiCo SA.

She adds that Liqui Fruit is a trend-setting juice that came up with many firsts.

“We needed to just refresh while staying true to our pioneering spirit.

“The new packaging design reflects our dedication to delivering quality and refreshing fruit juices that South Africans have come to love and trust."

The packaging refresh is a staggered launch.

NextOptions
Read more: packaging, packaging design, consumer research, brand research, Liqui Fruit



Related

Sonia Correia, Integer\Hotspot’s Lead Strategist
Product packaging is not just a container, it's a showcase1 day ago
Kgodiso Development Fund, Raisin SA launch Vine Academy in Northern Cape
Kgodiso Development Fund, Raisin SA launch Vine Academy in Northern Cape13 Jun 2023
Klaus Plenge, managing director for Tetra Pak Southern Africa.
Klaus Plenge named MD for Tetra Pak Southern Africa5 Jun 2023
Spending habits of SA's taxi commuters unpacked
Spending habits of SA's taxi commuters unpacked19 May 2023
Source: © Grid Worldwide Grid Worldwide Johannesburg has been awarded two prestigious Gold Cubes and one Silver at the global ADC 102nd Annual Awards, for Bee & Bee on behalf of Inverroche
Grid Worldwide brings home 2 Gold Cubes and a Silver from ADC 102nd Annual Awards18 May 2023
Amstel Lager reveals refreshed packaging design
Amstel Lager reveals refreshed packaging design13 Apr 2023
Pepsi overhauls logo and visual identity after 14 years
Pepsi overhauls logo and visual identity after 14 years30 Mar 2023
What is 'customised generic packaging'?
MpactWhat is 'customised generic packaging'?16 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz