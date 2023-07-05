Product packaging is not just a container, it's a showcase

In a 30-minute shopping session, your average shopper is exposed to more than 20,000 product choices. More than 70% of purchase decisions are made on the spot. A product on a supermarket shelf has less than three seconds to grab the attention of a shopper - and their decision to buy or to walk away depends largely on the packaging of the product.

Sonia Correia, Integer\Hotspot’s Lead Strategist

That’s why product packaging has evolved from being so much more than just a product container to a powerful strategy for marketing the product and the brand. In fact, as many as seven in 10 consumers agree that packaging design influences their purchasing decision.

Packaging is often the first interaction that shoppers have with a product. It is tactile and intimate. It tells a story, sets the tone, and provides a tangible experience for consumers. It showcases a brand and its unique identity. Shoppers will transfer their judgment of the packaging to the quality of the product and shoppers often feel that quality packaging promotes and displays the product within. Additionally, it is vital that brands think about the wants and needs of their customers and meet this through the packaging design in order to encourage purchase.

Consumer research shows that packaging clearly moves the shopper towards or away from a product. It plays a vital role in encouraging or discouraging the shopper from buying a product, especially at the point of sale when they are choosing between different brands.

Brand positioning

That’s why packaging is increasingly becoming a part of a brand’s positioning, and its ability to build a competitive advantage and drive new innovations. Get the packaging approach right, and the benefits are clear: increased impact at point of purchase, increased sales, increased forward share, and you may even create new distribution channel opportunities, consider the opportunities in spaza vs supermarket with different packaging approaches.

There are three key areas of focus to inform packaging design:

One, what purpose will the products serve in the life of their consumers, how is the product used?

Two, who is the product consumer, and who is the shopper, is the product consumed in large quantities but needs to be easy to carry by the shopper?

And three, what considerations will the shopper need to make at the point of purchase, what messages should the packaging focus on, how will breakthrough be achieved in the category, what cues need to be considered.

Packaging is a tangible representation of brand benefits, positioning and value. It’s a critical factor that brings the attributes of the product to life whilst still in a sealed container. More importantly, it clearly drives the shopper decision to purchase. In a saturated market, better packaging may just be what you’re looking for to grow sales.