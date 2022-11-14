Mpact recognised for excellence at industry-leading packaging awards

Mpact, the largest paper and plastics packaging business and recycler in Africa, has won key awards at the 2022 Institute of Packaging SA Gold Pack Awards, which is designed to showcase the very best of what the South African packaging industry produces.

All six of Mpact’s products nominated as finalists for this year’s competition received awards, with one product – the 2.5kg Cooking Tomatoes Carrypack created specifically for leading local retailer, Woolworths – winning not one, but two gold medals.

The carrypack received a special gold medal award from the Paper Manufacturers’ Association of South Africa (PAMSA) as well as a gold medal in the 'Perishable Food' category of the overall competition. The product is manufactured by the Group’s Paper Converting division.

The Group received a third gold medal award in the 'Transit & Secondary Packaging' category for the packaging it designed and developed for the Cape Brewing Company’s Amber Weiss beer carton, also produced by Paper Converting, and a bronze medal for the rPET mono-layer heat seal punnet produced by Mpact Versapak.

“The Gold Pack competition has been around for many years and remains a barometer for excellence in the local packaging industry. Winning such awards demonstrates tangibly to the market that innovation and sustainability, as well as great design, are at the very heart of our products,” says Penny Ntuli, Mpact’s group communications manager.

The remaining three products, namely the Charlotte Rhys 100% rPET bottle, the Sta-sof-fro pack, and the PET honey range, all produced by Mpact Plastics’ FMCG plant in Atlantis, received finalist medals in the 'Health & Beauty Packaging' and 'Non-Perishable Food' categories, respectively.

Ntuli adds that the award-winning products all have an element of sustainability in line with Mpact’s circular economy ambitions, ranging from fully recyclable paper-based packaging to PET-based packaging, such as the honey range, which saves the same amount of vinyl from going to landfill whilst also contributing to the PET recycling stream.

“As you know, our integrated business model is uniquely focused on closing the loop in paper and plastics packaging, positioning the Group to benefit from the ongoing drive towards a circular economy by brand owners and manufacturers. We are proud to have received these awards, which help ensure that the Mpact name remains synonymous with both excellence and sustainability in every respect,” concluded Ntuli.



