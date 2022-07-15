Nestlé strengthens sustainable packaging drive with new Starbucks At Home capsules

Nestlé has announced that the Starbucks At Home by Nespresso coffee capsules are now made using 80% recycled aluminum - a first for the range. The move is designed to help Nestlé meet its 2025 ambition to make 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable.

Source: Supplied

Aluminium is one of the most widely recycled materials in the world. Nestlé states that the benefit of using recycled aluminium is linked to the amount of energy saved in the production of aluminum and that it's well suited to the circular economy.

Nicole Roos, business executive officer for beverages at Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region explains, “With every material we use to produce the capsules, we are committed to ensuring that none of our packaging ends up in landfill or as litter and aim to minimise the impact of our packaging on the environment.

“This includes advocating for adequate recycling infrastructure for coffee capsules regardless of the material used. In addition, aluminium can be re-melted and reused infinitely, giving it a second life.”

Preserving freshness, aromas

The recycled aluminum comes from a variety of sources including post-consumer scrap as well as scrap recovered during the production processes.

Using 80% recycled aluminium is not only better for the environment, but aluminum is also one of the best materials to keep freshness and protect the aromas of coffee, notes Nestlé, adding that it provides an exceptional barrier to oxygen, light and humidity and is therefore an excellent choice to protect volatile aromas and freshness for a long time.

“By using 80% recycled aluminum, we demonstrate the recyclability of aluminium and want to encourage our consumers to recycle their aluminium capsules. When you recycle the Starbucks At Home by Nespresso coffee capsules, you also help decrease the carbon footprint of your cup of coffee.

“This is a key aspect of the Nestlé ESAR RE initiative that focuses on three key pillars Rethink, Reduce and Repurpose to tackle sustainability issues,” concludes Roos.

The Starbucks At Home by Nespresso range is available in selected stores including Checkers, Pick n Pay, Spar and Makro as well as online platforms including Takealot, Checkers Sixty60 and Pick n Pay Online.