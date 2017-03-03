Darling Brew introduces gluten-free lager

Darling Brew recently unveiled its latest creation, "Break Free", a gluten-free Lager. This is set to be a game-changer that combines the brewery's passion for exceptional brewing with a commitment to conscious living and ecological sustainability.

Break Free is set to create a buzz in the beer community and expand the Darling Brew experience to a wider audience.

Brewing responsibly

Crafted with attention to detail, Break Free is a beer that liberates both taste buds and dietary restrictions. By carefully removing gluten without compromising on flavour, Darling Brew has created a gluten-free lager that will redefine the way beer enthusiasts indulge in their favourite beverage.

"At Darling Brew, we believe that beer should be about enjoyment, and that's exactly what our Break Free brings to the table. We are thrilled to introduce this newest addition to our range of craft beers as a tribute to the White-Bellied Sunbird — a small bird that represents freedom and strength. The vibrant and diverse colours of the Sunbird inspired the colourful label of Break Free, which promotes the idea of breaking free from gluten and enjoying beer without any limitations," said Tewie Roos, managing director of Darling Brew.

Blending conservation and celebration

Break Free is a result of a year-long development process dedicated to perfecting a gluten-free beer that lives up to the high standards set by Darling Brew.

"We are thrilled to present our latest product, which fills a market gap and reflects our passion for conservation and sustainability, coupled with our unwavering dedication to producing top-quality, delectable beer. As the first carbon-neutral brewery in Africa, we have established a strong foundation based on our core values of sustainability, biodiversity, conservation, quality, and passion."

"Our commitment to these values has been recognized in the form of eight awards at the 2023 South African National Beer Trophy Awards, in addition to the five we received at the African Beer Cup. Among our gold medal-winning brews are our non-alcoholic Just Naked Lager, Tjaila Grapefruit Shandy, 'Light Speed' Low Alcohol Lager, and 'Black Mist' Black Ale."

"We take great pride in these accolades, which serve as a testament to our commitment to excellence. Moving forward, we will continue to push the boundaries and set new benchmarks in the craft beer industry, while remaining true to our heritage and values," concluded Roos.