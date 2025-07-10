Darling Brew steps into the world of whisky

In a move that blends sustainability, creativity, and a touch of alchemy, Darling Brew has launched Reminisce, a limited-edition 5-year-old malt whisky distilled entirely from beer.

Image supplied

The idea to distill beer into whisky was born out of necessity. With sales halted during the Covid-19 lockdown, Darling Brew faced a dilemma: what to do with pallets of beer that could no longer reach consumers?

Enter George Dalla Cia, a celebrated third-generation distiller best known for his work in grappa, brandy, and eau-de-vie. Though this marked his first foray into whisky, Dalla Cia was immediately intrigued by the challenge.

Liquid gold

“We started with a world-class beer, and through an exceptionally refined process, we magnified its soul tenfold,” says Dalla Cia.

“The double potstill stage allowed us to preserve the character, while eight-plate fractional distillation added layers of purity, elegance, and complexity rarely found in whisky.”

“What makes this even more unique is the use of a bain-marie distillation technique where heat is applied delicately to protect and enhance the volatile compounds. It’s slow, meticulous work, but it ensures a spirit of remarkable smoothness and balance. We then matured the whisky for five years in carefully selected bourbon barrels, extracting subtle notes without overpowering the base.”

George Dalla Cia, distiller of Darling Brew Reminisce. Image supplied

This process resulted in a spirit unlike anything else on the market: an unfiltered, richly layered whisky that carries the malt and hop character of its beer origins.

It’s important to note that while some whiskies are made using a beer-like “wash” — essentially an un-hopped, uncarbonated precursor — Reminisce is distilled from true, finished craft beer, brewed to full flavour and quality before transformation.

The whisky has a rich amber colour, with golden hues that catch the light. On the nose, it opens with notes of honey and dark chocolate, followed by hints of mocha, potpourri, and a bright touch of orange zest.

The taste is smooth and layered, offering flavours of ginger spice, vanilla, nougat, and white chocolate, with a gentle fynbos earthiness. There’s a soft bitterness and floral edge from the hops — a subtle nod to its craft beer roots — that brings added depth.

Its complexity is matched only by its scarcity: just 650 hand-bottled, hand-labelled, hand-numbered bottles have been released. Each purchase is recorded in a collector’s register — a nod to the uniqueness of every bottle and every story it will be part of.

An emerging global trend

Whisky distilled from craft beer is an emerging trend globally — with experimental batches appearing in the US and Europe — and Reminisce is reportedly the first of its kind in South Africa.

“With conflict and challenges, we grow and explore opportunities,” says Tewie Roos, managing director at Darling Brew.

“During lockdown, many would have written off unsold product. But we saw potential in every bottle. We don’t waste. We rework. That’s the heart of our philosophy.”

Creating memories

Designed by Anja Roos, creative lead at Darling Brew, the whisky comes enclosed in a keepsake gift box styled like an old fairytale book, titled Reminisce.

Inside, a vintage-style library card invites owners to jot down the moment they first tasted the whisky, who they shared it with, and what it meant to them. The reverse of the box features a playful fable, further connecting the whisky’s narrative to storytelling traditions and South Africa’s rich cultural tapestry.

Image supplied

“For me, Reminisce is about metamorphosis,” says Roos. “Just like a butterfly from a cocoon, something beautiful emerged from lockdown. It made me think about family, about time, about the stories we pass down.”

Reminisce is available online via Darling Brew’s website. It will also be available at select specialist outlets and through premium whisky clubs. With only 650 bottles available, and collectors already requesting specific numbering sets, this is a once-off, once-upon-a-time release.

“Reminisce is a story about courage, creativity, and our belief that beauty can be born from pressure,” concludes Tewie Roos. “It’s a tale of collaboration and transformation. It’s proof that from disruption can come innovation, and if nothing else, it’s a reminder to dance in the rain.”