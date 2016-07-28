New gluten-free Red Ale by Darling Brew

As the demand for gluten-free products rises, Darling Brew’s latest creation is perfectly timed to meet this growing trend. And—the brewery’s ongoing success with the Break Free Gluten-Free Lager, which clinched a Silver medal in the African Beer Cup whilst competing in the category against regular lagers — has set high expectations for the Red Ale.

Darling Brew’s commitment to innovation is unmistakable in their new Ale, which offers a solution for those wanting gluten-free options without sacrificing flavour or quality.

The artistry of this beer extends beyond its liquid content. The vibrant nature-inspired label, featuring the beautiful Scarlet Chested Sunbird, complements the deep red hues of the Ale itself, making the bottle as appealing as the beer inside.

Spicy hops lead, followed by soothing notes of malty sweetness, all rounded off with a fruity aroma. The beer’s low bitterness and smooth finish make it an excellent choice for any occasion, whether you are enjoying a quiet evening at home or celebrating with friends. It’s an all-season ale that promises to be a staple in any beer lover’s collection.

“We’re thrilled to expand our Break Free range by introducing Break Free Gluten-Free Red Ale,” says Tewie Roos, MD of Darling Brew.

“We welcome beer enthusiasts and the gluten-sensitive community to savour Darling Brew’s Break Free Gluten-Free Red Ale, a testament to our craft beer mastery. This new release enriches our diverse lineup and upholds our steadfast commitment to sustainability and quality.”