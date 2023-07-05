Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DistellOnPoint PRBrand InfluenceBrandMappdmg events AfricaWunderman ThompsonSmart MediaBataGrey AfricaMpact PlasticsMeltwaterInsight SurveyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


How a golden friendship led to a nationwide movement

5 Jul 2023
Issued by: Distell
There are friends and then there are 'Friends with Purpose'. Every year for the past four years, Klipdrfit has dedicated International Friendship Day to celebrating the amazing things that happen when good friends come together to share some Klipdrift and #GoldBetweenFriends.
How a golden friendship led to a nationwide movement

The first ‘Friends with Purpose’ film told the story of two brothers and best friends who built a tourism business cleaning up Khayelitsha’s wetlands. The second shared the tale of two ex-Springbok Women’s rugby players who joined forces to empower a new generation of sportswomen at the Kwaru Rugby Club in Gqeberha. Then, the Biking Bandits, a trio of friends from Soweto showed Mzansi how to reconnect a community with weekly cycle rides on pimped-out fixie bikes, and a Homies Friendship Ride in Soweto on International Friendship Day 2022.

By sharing these Friends with Purpose stories with South Africa, we’ve managed to raise R100,000 for each initiative along with donations of additional equipment.

How a golden friendship led to a nationwide movement
How a golden friendship led to a nationwide movement

This year’s instalment tells the story of Gwijo Squad, a golden friendship that led to a nationwide movement! Some would describe Gwijo as a type of “war cry”, but more specifically it refers to powerful songs sung together (or chanted) by a passionate group of people, usually at traditional or sports events.

Best friends, Nande and Chulu Macingwane, who founded Gwijo Squad, simply explain, “We’re soulful people – we sing when we’re sad, we sing when we’re happy, we sing when we celebrate. It never gets old, the goosebumps, the hair standing up at the back of your neck…” It’s an experience that transforms you, not only with unforgettable memories, but with new friendships. Chulu adds, “There are few things that gel a group together quite like singing together”.

How a golden friendship led to a nationwide movement

However, Gwijo Squad is more than just a group of friends that got together to sing, it has become a space for us, as South Africans, to enjoy the game we love in a way that feels like home. In this latest doccie short, the power of iGwijo becomes clear – how it connects and lifts people through sharing something that’s deeply moving.

To find out more about Gwijo Squad, check out this year’s ‘Friends with Purpose’ film.

If you want to be a part of this experience of a lifetime, Klipdrift and Gwijo Squad are giving away tickets for two lucky friends (over the ages of 18) to join them for a Boks’ game at Ellis Park on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Because there’s nothing better than friends coming together to support the Boks with some Klipdrift and local ‘gees’!

How a golden friendship led to a nationwide movement
How a golden friendship led to a nationwide movement

To enter, join Klipdrift’s Golden Circle https://game.triswick.com/klipdrift-boks-sign-up and nominate one other Klipdrift- and rugby-loving friend, for a chance to win tickets to the game, or limited edition Klipdrift “Gwijo Anywhere” kits to share the spirit of Gwijo Squad wherever you are on game day.

In the spirit of International Friendship Day on 30 July, be a friend and share Gwijo Squad’s story with your crew. You can also follow @KlipdriftBrandy on social media for the latest news and updates. With its deep Southern African roots in music and in sports, we believe iGwijo has the power to bond friends together in spirit and in purpose.

Here’s to another year of sharing South Africa’s powerful golden friendships!

#Klipdrift
#FriendsWithPurpose
#GoldBetweenFriends

Klipdrift supports responsible drinking. Alcohol Not for Persons under the age of 18 years.

How a golden friendship led to a nationwide movement
NextOptions
Distell
Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.



Related

South African Van Ryn's brandy named world's best for second consecutive year
South African Van Ryn's brandy named world's best for second consecutive year29 May 2023
Go on, live a little royale with new Klipdrift Copper Royale
DistellGo on, live a little royale with new Klipdrift Copper Royale5 May 2023
Celebrate golden friendships with Klipdrift this International Friendship Day
DistellCelebrate golden friendships with Klipdrift this International Friendship Day25 Jul 2022
Klipdrift Unklipped returns for Season 3
DistellKlipdrift Unklipped returns for Season 328 Apr 2022
Source:
#OrchidsandOnions: Ah for the good ol' days18 Jan 2022
Source: Distell
Heineken to buy SA drinks maker Distell, along with Namibia Breweries15 Nov 2021
SA brandies praised at London's International Wine and Spirits Competition
SA brandies praised at London's International Wine and Spirits Competition2 Aug 2017
Cooler as ekke...
Cooler as ekke...5 Nov 2015

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz