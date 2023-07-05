Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRBrand InfluenceBrandMappDistelldmg events AfricaWunderman ThompsonSmart MediaBataGrey AfricaMpact PlasticsMeltwaterInsight SurveyStilesHoorah DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Informal Retailing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Saitex: Partnership crucial for township economy and local retail sector to thrive

5 Jul 2023
The informal sector has an important part to play in the global economy and connecting it properly to government and corporates to bring about opportunities to collaborate, learn and grow was the key highlight of the recent Southern African International Trade Exhibition (Saitex), which concluded in Johannesburg recently.
The informal sector has a crucial role to play in the global economy. Source: Supplied.
The informal sector has a crucial role to play in the global economy. Source: Supplied.

Growth opportunities

Saitex, a multi-sector trade event in Southern Africa, brought together local and global traders to assess trade prospects across retail markets within the African continent, solve challenges and embrace growth opportunities such as successfully obtaining business funding.

“The show had a great turn out with over 168 businesses and visitors from over 25 countries. In fact, we had the highest visitor attendance since 2016,” said Evan Schiff, the portfolio director for Food, Hospitality, and Trade at dmg events, the organiser behind Saitex. Rebuilding Gauteng’s economy, further integration of the Township Economy, as well as a discussion on capacity building with GEP, SEDA and SEFA were among some of the highlights.

The Township Economy is estimated to be worth R900bn. To formalise business in this important aspect of the economy and thus enable entrepreneurs to successfully apply for funding to grow, the Township Economic Development Act now serves to promote and develop the Township Economy, making it easier, cheaper, and faster to do business.

Multi-sector trade show Saitex returns to in-person event this June
Multi-sector trade show Saitex returns to in-person event this June

7 Jun 2022

The act needs to be carried through to businesses in townships, to properly explain its benefits, encouraging professional development and taking the next steps to grow. Commitment to collaboration is crucial. Rosheda Muller, president of the Informal Economy Development Forum spoke about the Forum’s focus as the conduit between the informal economy, government, and the corporate sector.

“Our duties are to ensure that as an organisation, we need to see to the implementation of the Act.”

Research

Buhlebokukholwa Sibanyoni, chairperson of the SMME Chamber of Commerce said it’s important to go into the townships to find out what business needs.

“A mentality shift towards collaboration across local and global markets will help. There is lots of talent but 70% of small businesses fail within five years. We need to work together to train entrepreneurs to improve these statistics, enabling them to properly access and then handle business funding to see better results.”

Saitex was co-located with Africa’s Big seven to deliver a diverse range of retail-ready food and beverage products, alongside celebrating top products and solutions at the Saitex Innovation Celebration.

Saitex, celebrating its thirtieth-year next year, launched a new Gaming Lounge feature, hosted by RetroGuy SA, which offered something for everyone from first timers to seasoned gamers. A series of masterclasses were also available for attendees, featuring experts in trade, finance and entrepreneurship. “Our masterclasses unlocked the gateway to a wealth of knowledge, equipping attendees with the essential tools needed to thrive and flourish in the dynamic realm of the ‘new normal’,” said Schiff.

Accessing cross-border opportunities, the growth of trade finance since the implementation of the AfCFTA and what the UAE has to offer for businesses were among other topics this year, alongside discussions on blockchain technology impacting the future of ecommerce and building trust with customers, the pros and cons of social commerce and the A-Z of building an ecommerce presence, as it reshapes the retail sector, particularly through the evolution of access to mobile financial services.

“As Africa's premier multi-sector trade exhibition concluded for another year, we are certain attendees came away inspired and ready to embark on new trade partnerships and to grow the retail economy, capitalising on an increasing consumer base while integrating and collaborating with important and exciting sectors of the market, such as the Township Economy. Together, we can achieve so much if we share a vision,” Schiff concluded.

NextOptions
Read more: retail, Saitex, informal, township, Evan Schiff



Related

Source: City Sightseeing SA SABeerdle is the South African Breweries (SAB) latest campaign to educate consumers about the positive impact that beer has on the economy
SABreedle: Educating consumers on the positive impact of beer on the economy20 hours ago
The expo returns in September. Source: Supplied.
Organic & Natural Products Expo to return in September30 Jun 2023
A gathering for the best in retail-ready, sustainable food and beverage
dmg events AfricaA gathering for the best in retail-ready, sustainable food and beverage30 Jun 2023
Source: © Michael Turner An estimated 30% of South African girls do not attend school while they are on their period because they do not have sanitary products.
Ackermans launches game changer in period poverty30 Jun 2023
Margot Robbie is Barbie in the upcoming movie. Source: Barbie The Movie.
How Barbie The Movie is winning at this marketing thing28 Jun 2023
Source: © Discount Factory Shops This year, Massmart will extend its Game Halfway Day sale to its Makro stores
Game's Halfway Day sale extends to Makro stores27 Jun 2023
The store is the largest in Africa. Source: Supplied.
Adidas launches its largest store in Africa at Gateway Shopping Centre27 Jun 2023
Source: © 123rf One of the current trends in retail is that with the increase in loadshedding, many people are visiting malls for the promise of electricity
Retail trends: Now is not the time to put your head in the sand27 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz