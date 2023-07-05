Online shopping platform and smart locker parcel delivery service forms partnership

Smart locker parcel delivery business, pudo and online selling and shopping platform for new and preloved fashion, Yaga.

Smart locker parcel delivery business, pudo and online selling and shopping platform for new and preloved fashion, Yaga, have formed a partnership

The surge in online shopping has led to a higher demand for efficient and reliable parcel delivery services.

Recognising this, e-commerce platforms have sought to establish strategic alliances with established delivery services to tap into the expertise and infrastructure of these providers, leveraging their extensive networks and capabilities to enhance the accessibility of their offerings.

The pudo and Yaga partnership will facilitate easier accessibility to customers across the country.

“Yaga's business model perfectly complements our own. Yaga clients are present throughout South Africa, just like our lockers that facilitate the connection between buyers and sellers of small parcels, all at an extremely affordable cost,” says Simon Hill, head of marketing at pudo.

One of the key advantages of the partnership is the improved reach it will bring to Yaga shoppers.

Pudo’s parcel delivery service has a wide geographical reach, spanning across the entire country with over 1,100 smart lockers nationwide.

This extensive network enables the business to efficiently deliver packages to even the most remote areas, making it possible for customers from all corners of the nation to access the products that they purchase on Yaga.

Founder and CEO at Yaga, Aune Aunapuu says: “The ability to provide our users with a highly cost-effective nationwide delivery solution is a paramount advantage delivered by pudo.”

She adds that additionally, the unmatched accessibility offered through 24/7 access to the lockers, a feature exclusive to pudo, has further elevated their services.

“With over 260,000 Yaga parcels successfully delivered through our partnership, the numbers speak for themselves, solidifying the success and impact of our association with pudo.”

Furthermore, the collaboration between pudo and Yaga has resulted in streamlined logistics operations.

The integration of these services has allowed for efficient coordination, from order processing to last-mile delivery which has minimised delays, reduced shipping costs, and enhanced the overall customer experience for the ± 20,000 parcels pudo manages on behalf of Yaga on a monthly basis.

Driving online community customer engagement

“This mutually beneficial partnership not only sees us offering buyers/sellers an affordable delivery solution, but it also amplifies our reach in the e-commerce landscape.

“By associating ourselves with a trusted e-commerce resource such as Yaga, pudo can tap into new markets and demographics, fostering brand awareness and driving customer engagement with the online shopping community,” adds Hill.

Adding to the digital experience, and streamline operations, the pudo app can be accessed on any mobile phone, especially for customers who prefer to minimise their interactions with others.

At an affordable rate of R60 for up to 20kgs for items sent locker to locker, pudo’s parcel delivery service is available to Yaga customers as long as the item fits into one of the business’s convenient lockers.

“Through this collaboration, the aim is to enhance accessibility for customers and is expected to open up new avenues for growth - allowing pudo to cater to a wider customer base and meet the evolving demands of the market.

“As a result, Yaga customers can look forward to improved accessibility, making parcel delivery more convenient and seamless than ever before,” says Hill.